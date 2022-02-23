The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.

Most higher-end smartphone makers promise a minimum of three years’ worth of updates, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, its smaller sibling, and the Pixel 6/6a series gets three years of Android upgrades as well as an additional two years of regular security updates.

At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, however, Samsung pushed the envelope a littl further by announcing it would offer four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches. Of course, you won't get these upgrades on day one like Google Pixel owners, but that extra Android upgrade balances things out in our opinion.

Not quite as long as iOS upgrades, but a solid start

Samsung had previously pledged to offer four years’ worth of security updates for its hardware and three years of software upgrades back in 2021, but this commitment to a full four years of major operating system updates, plus five years of security updates, marks a new policy for the company.

While the four-year support guarantee does lag somewhat behind the six years of iOS and macOS updates that Apple iPad and iPhone users have come to expect for their devices, it’s nonetheless a welcome development that should extend the lifespan of Samsung kit beyond previous expectations.

As well as select Galaxy S and Z Series phones and Galaxy Tablets, the commitment also extends to One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung smartwatches.

Samsung Products that are eligible for four years of Android upgrades as of November 2022

Samsung Galaxy S series phones

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 (Last Update: Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ (Last Update: Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Last Update: Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Last Update: Android 15)

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S phones

Samsung Galaxy Z series foldable phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Last Update: Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Last Update: Android 15)

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z series devices

Samsung Galaxy tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S series devices

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (last update 2025)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (last update 2025)

Samsung Galaxy A series phones

While Samsung has committed to four years of Android updates for all upcoming Galaxy S flagships and the Galaxy Z series foldable lineup, it will only update select phones from its budget and midrange Galaxy A series lineup. We will continue to update this post as we learn phones that benefit from Samsung's update policy.

Sasmsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung's list of supported products will almost certainly increase over time, and we think that's a good thing. Most phones are more than powerful enough to last for several years, and having the latest version of Android means you'll still get most of the same features as the latest flagships. If you're new to Samsung, you'll want to check out our top Samsung One UI tips to help you get your phone set up.