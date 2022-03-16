Google has been testing different Gboard Material You designs for quite some time. While we’ve yet to see the final form of the keyboard, elements previously included on Pixel phones are now arriving on Samsung phones.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

The feature adds splashes of color to various aspects of Gboard on Samsung phones. Backspace, shift, and the symbol switcher button take on a hue based on your selected theme, alongside the comma and period keys. Enter and the toolbar arrow at the top get a similar treatment, but with darker shades. Sadly, the navbar itself doesn't take on the new color.

Speaking of Material You tweaks, some rounded elements have appeared too, with the symbol switcher and enter taking circular shapes — if you use your keyboard with borders. In addition, the keypress popups have done away with the previous rectangular appearance in favor of a circular one, like we know from Pixel devices.

2 Images Expand Expand Left: Current pop-up look. Right: New pop-up look

Close

That’s not all, though. Another feature that has arrived with this beta is the new streamlined look for Gboard’s floating mode. It adjusts the tab for moving the keyboard around by doing away with the circular bulge at the bottom of the UI and replacing the full-sized icon with a horizontal bar, indicating that it’s still movable. The floating keyboard also gets rounded edges, matching the circular keys mentioned above.

2 Images Expand Expand Left: Old floating UI. Right: New floating UI

Close

So far, we’ve been able to access these changes on our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy S22 Ultra running Android 12 and using Gboard beta version 11.5.05.427194903. We’ve previously seen general Material You elements pop up in different parts of the Gboard UI on Samsung phones, including a tinted top bar, rounded corners, and an altered system auto icon. But as far as the actual keyboard interface goes, this is the first major overhaul coming to Gboard on Samsung phones.

While these recent changes are not available for everyone just yet, we expect them to arrive soon. If you’d like to try this new version out, head over to APK Mirror to download the latest beta version.

Google Play Games for PC beta just went live, but you probably can’t get it yet Soon you will be able to play Android games on your Windows PC

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email