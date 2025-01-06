Summary One UI 7 will supposedly introduce call summaries with AI-powered transcription, improving the call experience.

Samsung will send call transcriptions to the cloud for processing but promises data won't be stored.

One UI 7's call summaries may support more languages than Google's Call Notes on Pixel 9.

Samsung plans to introduce a big UI/UX overhaul with One UI 7 while adding as many AI features as possible. The current One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 does not contain any new Galaxy AI features, but this should change with the skin's stable release. Now, a new report indicates Samsung will bring Call Notes, one of Pixel 9's call-focused AI features, to Galaxy devices with One UI 7.

Android Authority's teardown of the Voice Recorder app in One UI 7 suggests that Samsung is working on an AI-powered call summarize feature. According to the comments in the code, you must have call transcription enabled for call summaries to work. The latter feature will also debut as part of One UI 7, including the ability to transcribe recorded calls for later viewing.

By default, call summaries will send the call transcription to the cloud for processing, though Samsung promises not to store any data after the work is done. However, if you prefer, you can enable on-device processing.

Call summaries in One UI 7 should function similarly to Call Notes on the Pixel 9 series. On Google phones, the feature uses Gemini Nano to summarize calls and capture all the important points. Google also requires call transcription to be enabled for Call Notes to work. Samsung will have similar requirements.

One UI 7's Call summaries could trump Pixel 9's Call Notes with support for more languages

On the Pixel, Call Notes's availability is limited to the US with support for English. Considering that Samsung's Live Translate feature works with a lot more languages, the company might outdo Google here and support more languages with call summaries in One UI7.

The code strings reveal that call summaries will only be available through Samsung's Voice Recorder app. They do not confirm whether the feature will be exclusive to the upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup or also come to existing flagship Samsung phones, like the Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6.

Samsung will officially unveil One UI 7's stable release schedule alongside the Galaxy S25 series at its rumored Unpacked event on January 23rd. So, we have to wait a few more weeks to learn more about call summaries and One UI 7's other new Galaxy AI features.