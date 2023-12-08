Summary Some Samsung Galaxy flagships, including the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, are stuck on Google Play system updates from July 2023.

Users cannot manually sideload the updates, and attempts to trigger the update from the settings page result in error messages.

The delay in Samsung phones receiving Google Play system updates is expectedly frustrating for the users, though people faced with a similar issue almost a year ago.

In addition to making some of the best smartphones in the business, Samsung is also known for providing timely software updates. Google Play system updates are a different beast, though, as Samsung has no control over its rollout, while users can't manually sideload them either. This has previously led to some inconsistencies with regard to the timing of the updates. It looks like history has repeated itself again, with emerging reports highlighting how several Samsung Galaxy flagships are stuck on much older Google Play system updates, dating back to July in some instances.

Thanks to reporting by Dutch publication GalaxyClub (via SamMobile), we're learning that phones like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 — both released this year — are running the Google Play system update from July 2023, with no fresh updates in sight. Meanwhile, the slightly older Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 are seemingly running on the October version of the Play system update.

The Updates screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (left); the Galaxy S23 Ultra (right)

If that isn't bizarre enough, the midrange Galaxy A52 which is yet to get Android 14, seemingly has the Play system update from November 2023, whereas the newer Galaxy A54 seemingly features the update from September.

For some, trying to trigger the update from the Settings page reportedly shows error messages such as "Your device is up to date” and “Updates are temporarily unavailable," per GalaxyClub. In other cases, users may even find that the update appears to be downloading, with the screen prompting them to reboot. However, the Google Play system update version remains unchanged even after the restart.

If you still don't give up and try checking for the update again, the screen reportedly displays the never-ending "Checking for update…” message with no end in sight, as shown above. Thankfully, it looks like users can exit this screen by simply going back, so the device won't necessarily be frozen here.

If all of this sounds a little familiar to you, well, it is. We reported almost a year ago about certain Samsung Galaxy phones being stuck on the July 2022 Google Play system update. However, that issue was remedied a few days later. Similarly, Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users were unable to install their first Play system update, even with the installation prompt popping up to users.

It's hard to speculate on what's really behind this newly discovered delay. But we hope Samsung has a solution in place, given that the number of affected users could easily be larger than we thought. The company is more actively involved in the rollout of One UI 6 updates, with the latest iteration — One UI 6.1 — making an appearance today.