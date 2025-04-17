Summary Motorola could integrate Perplexity AI into its upcoming Razr phones.

Perplexity is also in talks with Samsung for integrating its AI into Galaxy phones

Perplexity distinguishes itself with flexible support for various AI models and features like reminders and device control.

Perplexity may not grab headlines like ChatGPT or Google Gemini, but the young startup's AI tool sets itself apart by delivering real-time answers through a search engine-like interface. Now, Perplexity might soon come built-in on Motorola's upcoming phones, with the two companies reportedly signing an agreement to integrate the AI assistant. Perplexity is even in talks with Samsung about bringing its AI assistant to Galaxy phones.