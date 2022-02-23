Will your phone, tablet, or watch device get that extra-long love from Sammy?

The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, with Samsung the latest company to commit to a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones and tablets.

Most higher-end smartphone makers promise a minimum of three years’ worth of updates, while Google pushes a bit past that with three years of OS updates plus an extra two of security patches with the recent Pixel 6. But Samsung has gone a step further

Among its many announcements during its recent Unpacked event, the South Korean manufacturer confirmed it would be increasing the duration of support for a large swathe of new and recent devices to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

A new normal?

Samsung had previously pledged to offer four years’ worth of security updates for its hardware and three years of software upgrades back in 2021, but this commitment to a full four years of major operating system updates, plus five years of security updates, marks a new policy for the company.

While the four-year support guarantee does lag somewhat behind the six years of iOS and macOS updates that Apple iPad and iPhone users have come to expect for their devices, it’s nonetheless a welcome development that should extend the lifespan of Samsung kit beyond previous expectations.

As well as select Galaxy S and Z Series phones and Galaxy Tablets, the commitment also extends to One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung smartwatches.

Keen-eyed small print readers will have noticed that Samsung has left a little bit of wriggle room, with the firm’s announcement stating that the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 will get “up to” four years of updates, which might mean just three major OS updates when factoring in the release date of those devices and the expected roadmap of future Android OS releases, but time will tell.

Here's the full list of eligible new and recent Samsung devices set to benefit from the commitment:

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy Tablets

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Watch

Galaxy Watch4

Galaxy Watch4 Classic

We should also note that the list will change over time, and Samsung says this commitment will extend to future Galaxy S, Tab S, and Z-series devices, with even some future mid-range A-series phones anticipated to get four years of updates.

Stay with Android Police for ongoing coverage and the latest advice on One UI and Android updates.

