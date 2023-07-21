PENUP is one of the best apps on top Samsung Galaxy devices with S-Pen support. It’s a social network platform for artists to share their drawings and creativity with like-minded people. Don't dismiss PENUP as another drawing tool on the market. Thanks to the Galaxy Note lineup's (now the S-series with Samsung Galaxy S23 leading the pack) striking popularity, Samsung released and frequently updated the PENUP with useful sketch tools and functionality. The icing on the cake is the social integration to follow, like, and comment on other artists' work with push notifications.

Whether you are a beginner or a pro, read along to learn the best PENUP tips and tricks to get the most out of it.

1 Learn to draw in PENUP

Not everyone is a professional artist from day one. PENUP app offers a handy live drawing tool to learn to sketch and doodle. These tutorials offer the perfect start for aspiring-to-be digital artists.

Launch PENUP on your phone. Scroll to Suggested live drawings . Select a sketch you want to learn. Swipe down to see other artists' work on the same drawing. Tap Learn to draw . You see a live video of the entire sketch. You can use the play/pause button to sketch with it and video at 2x, 4x, and 8x speeds. 3 Images Close

2 Draw from a reference

Do you want to sketch or draw from an existing image? PENUP now lets you open a reference picture in the background (or inside on tablets). It's one of the new features in the recent update. If you don't see it, update the app from the Play Store.

Start drawing in PENUP with one of the canvas sizes. Tap the More menu at the bottom and select Reference . 2 Images Close It opens another window. Tap + to import from the Gallery app. Tap the horizontal bar to keep the reference at the top and use the drawing tools. 2 Images Close

The option is most useful on a Galaxy Tab or a foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold.

3 Create a timelapse of your drawing

PENUP lets you record the sketch process in the timelapse mode. You can save the video to the Gallery and share it on social media.

Start drawing in PENUP. Tap the More menu . Select Timelapse . After a three-second timer, you'll an orange dot at the bottom that confirms the active recording. Tap it to pause and save the recording. Tap Save when prompted. 3 Images Close

You can find the saved video in the Gallery app on Samsung phones.

4 Import a drawing from your photo gallery

You can import your photos and turn them into sketches to start coloring.

Launch PENUP and select Photo drawing . Import a picture from the Gallery app. Smart-select an image area and tweak Opacity . You can also switch to Sketch filters, tweak contrast, and change the line color. Tap Done and start coloring the sketch with drawing tools. 3 Images Close

5 Start coloring pages

PENUP also offers ready-to-use drawing pages to start coloring. It's useful for your little ones to learn such skills.

Launch PENUP and check several default coloring pages. Tap any page. Check other artists' work on the same for some inspiration. Tap Start coloring . Use the drawing tools, change the thickness, and pick from your favorite shade to start coloring. 2 Images Close

6 Complete your profile with social media integration

If you want others to learn more about you or your website, complete the PENUP profile.

Open PENUP. Tap your profile picture in the upper-left corner. Select Edit . Set a cover image, enter the website address, and activate the Twitter integration. 3 Images Close

7 Display your signature on artwork

You can create a signature that PENUP adds to your artwork. It proudly confirms your authority to digital art.

Open your profile in PENUP (check the steps above). Scroll to Signature and tap + . Create a signature using your stylus or finger and tap Save . Turn on the Show signature on artwork toggle. 2 Images Close

8 Activate palm rejection for your sketchbook

Your palm getting in a way can spoil your drawing or sketching experience. You can turn on the palm rejection feature to avoid such errors.

Open a drawing canvas in PENUP. Tap the More menu and select Settings . Turn on Palm rejection . 2 Images Close

9 Turn on smart coloring

Smart coloring detects lines to make your brushes only paint inside the lines.

Start coloring pages in PENUP. Tap the four-dot menu at the bottom and select Settings . Turn on the Smart coloring toggle. 2 Images Close

You can also turn on an option for brushes to remember your color preference.

10 Tweak privacy settings

When you post your creativity on PENUP, you have several privacy settings to choose from.

When you are done drawing or coloring pages, tap the Share menu . You can share the same on Twitter. You can allow comments, let other artists download, allow remixes to let others create art using the original artwork, and allow public searches. 2 Images Close

With the latter, anyone can search for your artwork by using Google or Bing search engine.

11 Save artwork as a JPG or PNG file

Do you want to share your artwork on Instagram, Facebook, or other platforms? Instead of taking a screenshot, save your artwork as a JPG or PNG in the Gallery app.

Once your artwork is done, tap the More menu . Select Save as image . You can pick a relevant aspect ratio and select the file type. 3 Images Close

Your artwork is ready to share in the gallery app.

Show the world what you see in your head

PENUP is available on other Android phones and tablets. However, you need a Samsung account, and the experience is best on devices such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a Samsung S Pen. It's unavailable on an Apple iPhone and iPad. If you want to explore more, read our dedicated post to find the best drawing apps on Android.