Summary Samsung's Penup update brings seamless importing from Gallery, more brush options, and social features for creators to connect.

You can also now flip your canvas horizontally or vertically while working.

Apple continues to dominate the creative market with iPad Pro, but Samsung offers competitive alternatives for artists' needs.

When it comes to creative pursuits, artists who make everything from music to drawings often turn to Apple products to execute their vision. It’s no secret that the company has a stronghold on this audience with products like the iPad and Apple Pencil. However, this doesn’t mean that its competitors aren’t trying, and Samsung is one of them. Now, the South Korea-based tech giant is rolling out an update for its drawing tool.

SamMobile reports that Penup version 3.9.16.15 from Samsung is now live in the Galaxy Store and Play Store. The drawing app has lagged behind across the board in recent years, lacking everything from layers to flipping. While some of these frustrating problems have been resolved, it now looks like Samsung is doing what it can to shine a new light on Penup to existing users.

What's new with the Penup app?

Penup version 3.9.16.15 now allows for seamless importing via your Gallery. This means that when you share an image from there with the app, it’s automatically added to the drawing tool – images are no longer immediately uploaded to the “Post” page.

There are also more options for brush creation, and you can finally flip your canvas vertically or horizontally while working. In terms of social features, the new version of Penup allows you to reply to comments left by other users. The idea is to foster more community among creators and open the door to more conversations.

As Samsung does what it can to keep up with the competition, Apple is not showing any signs of letting up on its rivals. Last month, the company revealed its latest version of the iPad Pro, featuring an OLED display and increased storage. It also debuted with the choice of either an 11-inch display or a 13-inch display, but the device itself came with a hefty price tag. For this reason, it’s still worth considering alternatives from manufacturers like Samsung. However, it might come down to your specific needs, so make sure to weigh the pros and cons before making your purchase.