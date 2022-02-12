Samsung has long been known to make some of the best Android tablets you can buy, and it seems like its newly announced Galaxy Tab S8 series is generating an appropriate amount buzz: The company says it's had to stop accepting pre-orders for two sizes of the new tablets in the US due to "overwhelming demand."

Earlier this week, the company unveiled its latest iPad competitors in three different sizes alongside the Galaxy S22 series. The latter is Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup of the year, and given the company's track record, you might have expected them to steal all the thunder. While the phones are sure to sell well in their own right, demand for the Tab S8 series has been so overwhelming that it has seemingly even surprised Samsung — so much so that the company has temporarily stopped accepting pre-orders for two of the three tablets through its online store in the US. Samsung issued the below statement to XDA about this:

We are thrilled by the consumer response to our new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Due to the overwhelming demand in the last 48 hours, we will be pausing preorders at Samsung.com for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8. We are working quickly to meet consumer excitement and demand. Please stay tuned for more updates

What's interesting is that there seems to be a sizable demand for the Tab S8 Ultra, which pushes the boundary of what a tablet stands for with its massive 14.6-inch display. If you are not interested in the Ultra or the regular S8, you can still pre-order the Tab S8+ from Samsung's online store and get a free Slim keyboard along with it. Alternatively, you could try your luck at retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, though they also don't seem to have all the variants available for pre-order.

As we noted in our hands-on with the tablets, the Tab S8 series has incredible build quality, with the faster internals giving them the required horsepower for heavy-duty tasks. And once Android 12L lands with several tablet- and foldable-focused improvements, the experience should only get better.

