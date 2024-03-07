Summary Samsung Pass users are experiencing login issues due to an issue that refuses to show the fingerprint authentication pop-up.

The cause is unclear, but the bug doesn't seem to be affecting all Galaxy device owners at the moment.

Some users have managed to remedy the issue by restarting their phones, while others report no success with this method.

We can find a plethora of password manager apps scattered across the internet today. However, Samsung Galaxy device owners have a first-party solution to perform this task, known as Samsung Pass. However, the introduction of Samsung Wallet — which consolidated the attributes of Samsung Pass and Samsung Pay — meant that Pass went on the backburner a little bit. Despite this change, there are still many who continue to use Pass as a password manager on their Galaxy smartphones. But things seemingly aren't working as they should, with multiple user reports claiming the Pass app is failing to let users in.

Related What is Samsung Pass? Should you forget your passwords? Well, probably not, but password managers help

According to Reddit user kenJeKenny (via SamMobile), who tried accessing Samsung Pass on the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S23+, the app opens to a black screen without providing the fingerprint authentication pop-up. Samsung Pass requires users to protect their account with biometric data, such as their iris or fingerprint. So it can be pretty frustrating when a bug like this surfaces, as it effectively means that users can't access their passwords or other data stored in the app. The user says they can even see the text "Scan your fingerprint to verify your identity," but without a field to enter the fingerprint.

Scrolling down in the same Reddit thread shows multiple users discussing the bug, with at least one user also facing this Samsung Pass issue on a Galaxy tablet. There are a couple of theories in the thread about this potentially being related to the outages experienced by Meta and some Google services this week, but it's just that for now — a theory.

As for potential remedies, some found luck in restarting the device. However, the original poster says they have checked all permissions, cleared the cache, and even rebooted the device, but to no avail. At the same time, some say rebooting the device fixed the issue for them. Meanwhile, the folks at SamMobile say they couldn't replicate this particular bug on their Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S24.

Samsung hasn't commented on this particular bug, though we don't think the manufacturer will be able to stay quiet for long if the volume of complaints grows further. SamMobile notes that the Samsung Pass app has a history of being unstable at times, with past instances of the app being stuck on the loading screen or displaying a network connection error.

Are you facing similar issues with the Samsung Pass app?