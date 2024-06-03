Summary Citing Oura's history of suing competitors, Samsung is seeking a ruling that its upcoming Galaxy Ring doesn't violate Oura patents.

The suit mentions a Galaxy Ring release window "in or around August."

The Galaxy Ring could debut alongside Samsung's latest foldables at the next Unpacked event.

Samsung is seeking a preemptive legal ruling that its upcoming wearable, the Galaxy Ring, doesn't infringe on competitor Oura's patents — and in doing so, has revealed a release window for the device. According to Bloomberg Law, ahead of smart ring sales "in or around August," the Korean electronics manufacturer is pursuing a California federal court’s judgment that the Galaxy Ring doesn't violate Oura's patents covering “features common to virtually all smart rings.”

One of the most exciting products this year was teased at Samsung’s January Unpacked event and later showcased during the latest iteration of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Galaxy Ring is a small and stylish little wearable that comes in three different colors color variants and several sizes to choose from. However, it’s still a ring, and its design doesn’t stand out, which doesn’t help set it apart from other smart rings on the market. That’s why Samsung is reportedly preparing for a possible legal battle against Oura.

What is the reason behind this legal battle?

Oura has been known to sue competitors

Oura has been in the smart ring business for quite a while, with more than one million rings sold to date. The company has decided to sell its products on Amazon, as competition in the smart ring space is only heating up. But that’s not the only move Oura has up its sleeve, as the company is known for suing other smart ring manufacturers as they release competing wearables, on the basis that said wearables infringe on Oura's legal patents and intellectual property.

Samsung, on the other hand, doesn’t want to find surprises, which is the real reason why the company filed the suit. Samsung reportedly plans to have everything ready to start production of the ring in mid-June, with this new legal motion citing plans to "sell the Galaxy Ring in the United States in or around August." We knew the Galaxy Ring was on its way, but we didn’t have a specific launch date for the new wearable. Either way, this new legal battle makes us believe that the Galaxy Ring will be announced alongside the company’s new foldables during Samsung’s next Unpacked event, which might take place in the following months.