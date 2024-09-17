Key Takeaways Samsung's Tab S10 series is likely to launch on September 26. Pre-reservations are already live in India.

Users who pre-reserve a Tab S10 series device can opt for a free 45W USB-C adapter. Not all Tab S10 models, however, will include an S Pen.

The Tab S10 series could have similar pricing to its predecessor, with changes like dual USB-C ports and possibly a MediaTek chipset.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series is an open-secret. We've known for a while now that the upcoming Tab series' launch was imminent, though via leaks and rumors, we've been jumping between potential September and October launches.

Then last week, tech leaker Roland Quandt on X (Twitter) suggested that the new Tab series would launch late in September — and now more evidence corroborates that claim.

Quandt suggested that the Tab S10 series will launch next week, on September 26. Now, Samsung's Indian website has confirmed the date by officially opening up pre-reservations for the upcoming tablets, as spotted by Android Authority.

Heading to Samsung.com/in now shows a new graphic under 'This Week’s Highlights' section, which looks like the silhouette of a tablet. The graphic doesn't explicitly say that it is for the Tab S10 series, but it is complete with a middle-aligned notch, an S Pen, and a "New Galaxy Tab, Galaxy AI is here" tagline, prompting us to believe that it is indeed referencing the upcoming series.

The Tab series is available to pre-reserve in India for ₹ 1,000 (roughly $12). The window opened today, Tuesday, September 17, and will close on Wednesday, September 25, at 23:59 hrs local time — essentially matching Quandt's claim about the tablet launching on September 26.

(It's worth noting that we scoured Samsung's US, UK, and Canadian websites, but couldn't find a similar pre-reservation promotion.)

The Tab S10+ might not come with a free S Pen

Users who pre-reserve the new tablet series will be able to add a 45W USB-C to USB-C travel adapter worth ₹3,499 (roughly $42) for free with their purchase, as indicated in the offer's fine print details, matching the charging specs of the Tab S9 series.

Elsewhere, the fine print also indicates that not all Tab S10 models might come with a free S Pen. "S Pen is available with select models only," reads the fine print. This is a departure from Samsung's usual pattern of offering a free S Pen with its S-series tablets, and considering that Samsung is likely to ditch the base Tab S10 with the new series, only the high-end Tab S10 Ultra might sport an included S Pen

From what we already know, we're expecting the upcoming Tab series to cost roughly the same as its predecessor, with an identical, albeit with dual USB Type-C ports and under-the-hood changes. The Tab series might also be taking its departure from using Qualcom SoCs in favor of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.