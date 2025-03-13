Summary Samsung may unveil its first open-ear earbuds at the upcoming July Unpacked event.

The earbuds, codenamed "Able," will feature a bone-conduction open-ear design.

Unlike in-ear buds, these will sit outside the ear canal, keeping users aware of surroundings.

Samsung is rumored to have a packed lineup for its July Unpacked event, where it's expected to unveil several new foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE , and even a trifolding Samsung foldable . But now, it looks like the event could also bring something entirely new — Samsung's first-ever open-ear earbuds.

According to the reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, Samsung is preparing to unveil its first bone-conduction headphones at the rumored Unpacked event in July 2025. Unlike the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro , which feature a traditional in-ear design, these new earbuds will adopt an open-ear design, sitting outside the ear canal rather than blocking out surrounding sounds.

Samsung's open-ear earbuds could debut in July 2025