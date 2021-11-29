Few manufacturers are taking the Android tablet market seriously, but Samsung is one of them — its Tab lineup includes everything from cutting-edge tablets with high-end Snapdragon chips to more practical and cheap options. If you want to get one of the latter for yourself or a family member, now is the time to do it, as the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price has dropped to $130 this Cyber Monday, a significant $70 savings.

While this particular tablet may not win any benchmark challenges, it's not really meant to. It's powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, putting it firmly in the entry-level category, and it has up to 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, allowing you to install apps and the occasional game. It also runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top, and it will get Android 12/One UI 4 next year.

For the screen, we have a decently-sized 8.7-inch display with a 1340x800 resolution and no high refresh rate or any of the sort. It has a 5,100 mAh battery, which is a modest amount of juice considering this is a tablet, but given its entry-level specs, it should do an okay job. It supports just 15W charging, so definitely don't expect the same kind of blazing-fast speeds you'd see in flagship phones nowadays.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite typically retails for $200, which is already a good price, but it's down to $130 for today (although that's not the first time it's hit this price). This is a decidedly entry-level tablet, and you may not be thinking about getting one for yourself, but it's a perfect gift for your parents or anyone who just cares about watching movies and videos or occasionally scrolling through TikTok or Instagram. Act fast, though, as this deal might be gone soon.

