Samsung's One UI software is easily among the best executed takes on Android out there, with all sorts of great functional improvements, like what we've been seeing lately with support for larger foldable, smartphones. Since 2019, Samsung has been dropping a couple incremental releases before hitting its next major version of the software. Keeping in line with that tradition, Samsung's final fourth-generation One UI update looks like it's on the way, as we start learning about work towards One UI 4.1.1.

Over on its South Korean-based community forum (via Tizenhelp), a Samsung community moderator has confirmed that development's underway for One UI 4.1.1. We hear that the update is in the works and will be released on eligible devices, though a timeframe for the same was not shared. The UI update is expected to launch with Samsung's next set of foldable smartphones, which will most likely be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4. If this proves to be true, then the updates could be here as early as this August.

That would sure follow in the footsteps of One UI 3.1.1 from last year, which first arrived targeting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3. Unsurprisingly, the source here attempts to confirm that this foldable duo will be on the list to receive the One UI 4.1.1 update. Although many of the features that might arrive with this revamp are unknown, we're hopeful we'll start developing a better sense soon.

What we have heard is that the update will fix a bug in the Wonderland module of Good Lock, Samsung's excellent customization suite. We'll have to wait for One UI 5.0 before Samsung's ready to make the leap to Android 13, but hopefully 4.1.1 is able to deliver some solid changes while we wait for that major release.