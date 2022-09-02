It has been a few months since Samsung started beta testing One UI Watch 4.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The company has so far seeded six beta firmware, with recent builds focusing primarily on bug fixes. This hinted that the public release was close. Just over a week after the last build dropped, Samsung has shut down the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program. It is now seeding the stable update to Watch 4 users running the beta firmware.

Based on Wear OS 3.5, One UI Watch 4.5 brings several new watch faces, as seen on the Galaxy Watch 5 series. For easier customization, you can create copies of existing watch faces for easier customization. Further, you can mark the watch faces you like as favorites for quick and easy access. The update enhances the stock Samsung keyboard with swipe-to-type and a tweaked interface. It will also allow you to switch between different input methods while entering text seamlessly.

There are some accessibility improvements in One UI Watch 4.5 as well. You can tweak the display's color and hue to increase contrast and boost readability. Additionally, it is possible to reduce the transparency and blur effects and disable system animations entirely. For hard-of-hearing people, Samsung has added an option to control the left/right sound balance of Bluetooth earbuds right from the watch. If you use dual-SIMs on your phone, One UI Watch 4.5 will allow you to switch between them from the smartwatch itself. You can even specify the SIM card to use when making calls from the wearable.

The Korean giant committed to releasing One UI Watch 4.5 for its last year's flagship wearable in Q3 2022 and has stuck to that timeline by rolling out the update as soon as the quarter started. If you were on the One UI Watch 4.5 beta, your Galaxy Watch 4 should automatically receive an update to the stable build. For non-beta members, a public rollout will hopefully commence soon.

Thanks: Moshe!