As Samsung expands upon the success of its Galaxy S24 launch and all of its AI features, it’s continuing to roll out access to the most recent software update, One UI 6.1. By making it available to older flagship devices, more Samsung customers are getting to see the capabilities of its AI features. Although the company hasn’t been entirely transparent about when or which models will receive the update, new data suggests that many have been eager to download it.

According to Samsung’s Netherlands hub, more than 8.8 million people have downloaded the One UI 6.1 update since it was rolled out beyond the Galaxy S24 series back in March (via SamMobile). Those who have a Galaxy S23 series device, the S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, or Tab S9 series have been eligible for the update. Upon downloading it, these phones have been able to access Samsung’s lauded Galaxy AI features.

Samsung eyes 100 million Galaxy AI users

The company has notably made it a goal to make sure 100 million users have access to Galaxy AI by the end of the year. It claims that some of its most-used features thus far have been Chat Assist, Live Transcribe, Circle to Search, and Live Translate. The next devices set to gain access to One UI 6.1 are the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Tab S8 series — many of which just started receiving the update today in Korea. It’s unclear if any mid-range series will get the update, and Samsung has been mum on older models as well. That being said, it wouldn’t be entirely unsurprising if it skips some of the models that lack AI capabilities, given the complexity of One UI 6.1.

Despite the overall positive reviews of the software update so far, there are still some hang-ups that users aren’t sold on just yet. For instance, those who are new to One UI 6.1 recently noticed that notification channels were disabled by default. While it’s possible to turn them back on, it’s still a quirk worth noting, as these sorts of tweaks might delay some from installing the update.