All smartphones, including budget Android phones, have launchers that control the user interface, wallpapers, app icons, widgets, and the device theme. Samsung's launcher is One UI Home. Here's everything you need to know about it.

What is Samsung One UI Home?

One UI Home is Samsung's official launcher. It's bundled with its custom skin, One UI, which comes with all Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. Like all Android launchers, One UI Home lets you access and open apps and customize your home screen. You can tweak the look and feel of the app drawer, add widgets to the home screen, change how notifications appear, and so on.

How to get started with Samsung One UI Home

One UI Home is built into Samsung devices alongside the One UI skin. You can't deactivate or delete it from your Galaxy device, and you can't download or install it on non-Samsung phones from the Google Play Store.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy device, get started with One UI Home by long pressing a blank space on your home screen to open the home screen customizer. Then, change your wallpaper, use Color Palette, change your device theme, or add widgets to the homepage.

You can also access One UI Home's dedicated settings page by tapping Settings in the lower-right corner. Alternatively, follow these steps:

To check the permission and notification settings, battery usage, or storage consumption, go to Settings > Apps > One UI Home.

How to change the One UI Home wallpaper

The wallpaper is the first thing you see when you turn on your device. You can make it into whatever you like on One UI Home. Choose between stock images and videos, media from your Gallery, abstract patterns, and colors. A Dynamic Lock screen option changes your lock screen background when you turn on your backlight.

Aside from your wallpaper, you can activate Color Palette, which gives app icons and interfaces and the notification panel a particular hue. This hue can be based on the color of your home screen wallpaper or a random color you choose.

Long press your home screen and navigate to Wallpaper and style > Change wallpapers to choose a new homepage background or go to Wallpaper and style > Color palette to turn on dynamic theming.

How to change the One UI Home theme

The One UI theme option changes the look of your device's user interface. Tap and hold anywhere on the lock screen. Next, tap Themes to go to the Galaxy Themes page to find free and paid options. Select a theme of your choice and tap Download to install it.

How to add widgets on One UI Home

Long tap the home screen and select Widgets from the bottom of the screen. You'll see a list of installed apps with widgets. Select any of them, and long press the widget to drag it to the home screen. Alternatively, tap the widget and tap Add.

Other One UI Home customization options

The One UI Home settings page has several customization options to adjust your device to your preference. Let's explore some of them.

Adjust the home screen and app drawer layouts

The first four options in the One UI home settings are for customizing the home screen and app drawer. You can set your home screen to have an app drawer or go for the iPhone look, which crowds all your apps on the home screen.

You can set the grid size of the home screen and app drawer to have four or five rows and five or six columns. Combining apps in folders allows you to set the folder grid size to 3x4 or 4x4.

Activate Google Discover or turn off Samsung Free

The Add media page to Home screen option lets you choose which service shows up on the media page when you swipe left from the home screen. For the Galaxy S20 and older, you can only use Samsung Free. Google Discover is an option for users of the Galaxy S21 or newer. You can also turn off the media page entirely by flipping the switch to the right.

Change how you access apps

When you activate the app drawer, you can access it by swiping up from any part of the home screen. If you feel nostalgic, toggle the Show apps screen button on Home screen option to include a button in the lower-right corner of the homepage for accessing the app grid.

There's an option to lock the home screen layout to prevent app icons from being added, moved, or deleted. You can add newly installed apps to your home screen. The final option in the group lets you prevent app icons from appearing on your home and app screens. It works for stock and third-party applications.

Notifications

Turning on App icon badges controls how your pending notifications appear. Number shows the total number of notifications you have. Dot shows a dot telling you the app has new notifications. There's also an option to turn the gesture on and off to bring down your notification panel when you swipe down from any part of the home screen.

Customize your Galaxy experience

With the customization options in One UI Home, you can make your device truly yours. If you own a Galaxy S23 or any of the devices expected to get Android 14, we explain the best new features in Samsung's latest software skin, One UI 6.