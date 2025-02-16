Summary A reliable leaker has indicated that Samsung may expedite the release of One UI 8 this year.

While no specific date was provided, Ice Universe claims Samsung's Android 16-based update could arrive sooner than expected, offering some respite following the long wait for One UI 7.

Samsung is expected to roll out One UI 7 to devices like the Galaxy S24 series by April, whereas the Galaxy S25 series already runs the new software out of the box.

The multiple delays in the rollout of One UI 7 have left owners of Samsung Galaxy devices disappointed. While the manufacturer was previously among the first to roll out software updates after Google, it has faced unprecedented hurdles with the Android 15-based update, which is now expected to land sometime in April. Now, a prominent source of Samsung leaks claims Samsung could mend its ways with One UI 8, which will be based on Android 16.

As per Ice Universe on X/Twitter, Samsung will bring One UI 8 to its devices "sooner than previously thought," citing "initial information" obtained from an unnamed source (via SamMobile). If true, this will be a big step up from the company's current update rollout strategy. The trio of Galaxy S25 phones are the only smartphones to run One UI 7 out of the box right now, while the upcoming budget-ranged Galaxy A06 5G also features the new software by default.

The One UI 7 fiasco doesn't inspire much confidence