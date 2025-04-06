Summary Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 may come preloaded on the next Galaxy foldables, likely followed by older Galaxy devices.

This means One UI 8 could be available sometime in July 2025, while Google will roll out Android 16 to Pixel devices in June.

If true, this potentially means Samsung's foldables will be the first devices to come with One UI 8 out of the box, while the Pixel 10 is expected to release a month later in August.

While most major Android smartphone makers have nearly concluded the rollout of their Android 15 updates, Samsung is an exception. The company's One UI 7 beta was hit with significant delays, although the Galaxy S25 launched with the new software onboard. But this left older devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6/Z Flip 6, as well as the Galaxy S24 series, still waiting to see the brand-new update.Fortunately, things could be different with One UI 8, as we've already learned from a couple of leaks so far. Now, a fresh report over the weekend offers a tentative timeline for the arrival of Samsung's next big software release.

According to insiders cited by SamMobile, One UI 8 will come preloaded on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. With this in mind, the publication posits that older Galaxy devices, such as the Galaxy S25, Z Fold 6/Flip 6, Galaxy S24, etc., could pick up the One UI 8 update shortly after.

Assuming Samsung sticks with the same July timeline for the release of its foldables, we're just about three months away from the official debut of One UI 8. It's worth noting that One UI 7 stable will start rolling out tomorrow (April 7), with the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6 being the first devices to get it. A broader release of One UI 7, including in the US, will begin on April 10.

Could Samsung's foldables be the first to run Android 16 out of the box?