Summary One UI 7's US launch date may be delayed.

Samsung's announcement post has been removed, though press releases for other regions still live, hinting at an early April launch elsewhere.

The delay suggests potential issues or changes with the release of One UI 7 for the US market.

It's safe to say the wait for One UI 7 is getting a little long in the tooth. Samsung already launched its initial beta program pretty late last year, and while Galaxy S25 owners have managed to experience the company's new style for months now, it has yet to roll out to anyone else. This week seemed to offer a glimmer of hope, with Samsung announcing April 10th as the date for its Android 15 launch in the US. I hope you wrote it on your calendar in pencil, though, because this date might be on hold.

The folks at SamMobile noticed that Samsung's announcement post for the US release date for April 7th has been pulled (via 9to5Google). Press releases for other regions, including Europe and South Korea, remain live on the site, pointing to an early April launch for their respective countries. But indeed, the US-focused news post is entirely gone; even AP's earlier coverage of One UI 7's impending launch now includes a 404'd source link.

Samsung's retracted announcement leaves us with a simple question

What happened?

On its own, a pulled press release could point to plenty of different outcomes. Everything from a simple error to an earlier date for One UI 7 could be on the table, until you notice some of the other changes Samsung made to its website. SamMobile spotted a fresh announcement for One UI 7's Australia launch, pointing simply to a vague April launch window. Meanwhile, the One UI banner at the top of Samsung's US Newsroom page now redirects back to the homepage, rather than that now-dead press release.

It's a lot of smoke, and where there's smoke, there's usually fire. There is a single saving grace for dejected Galaxy S24 owners, though, and it's those other blog posts. Other various region announcements continue to appear live and unedited on the site. If we're reading between the lines, it all points to a US-centric delay away from April 10th.

I'd still put money on an April launch window, and not just because of that new language seen in that Australian-centric press release. One UI 7 is already well behind the schedule; keep in mind we are likely less than three months out from a stable build of Android 16, and we know Samsung is working on One UI 8. At a certain point, this update needs to arrive on older hardware — otherwise, we could be looking at an upgrade bottleneck.