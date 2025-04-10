It's been a long and winding road for Samsung's One UI 7. While the brand has been pretty good up until this point when it comes to getting out updates for its staggering lineup, this release was a little different. While the OS has been available on the Galaxy S25 series since its debut, other handsets from the brand haven't been so lucky.

To put it mildly, the delay with the update has caused devoted fans to become a little disgruntled, questioning whether it would even arrive to their devices. Luckily, we got a potential release calendar just a few days ago, and it looks like Samsung is going to be taking its sweet time with this one, with some devices seeing the update sometime in June.

Slowly rolling out

However, those with more modern devices like the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 can rejoice, as the brand has started delivering the update globally, with the release even finding its way to US shores (via Android Authority). As you can probably tell, this is a pretty big deal, and will be an even bigger deal for those that are actually getting the update.

For now, it looks like beta users are getting their first dibs, with Samsung unloading the new update to those with unlocked devices that were enrolled in the beta program. Of course, this update will arrive to carrier models as well, but there could be a small delay, so be patient.

With that said, you can check for the update by heading into the Settings menu, then to the Software Update section. From there, there should be an option to Check for updates. If the update is available, you'll be greeted with a wall of text, letting you know that it's ready for download. Be sure to give it some time because it's a fairly large update to download.