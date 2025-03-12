Summary Samsung's One UI 7 beta is now available for older Samsung Galaxy Z Flip devices.

One of the more notable additions with the update is that Samsung is now directing users to download MulitStar.

This will make it clearer to users on how to make the most of the cover display.

While some might say that Samsung's phones have stagnated, the brand keeps pushing forward with its small changes, while at the same time apologizing to its customers for not innovating. With that said, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is shaping up to be a device worth looking out for, with early information revealing that it could arrive with a larger cover display, bigger battery, and powerful new processor.

Of course, when it comes to software, we hope that Samsung will have One UI 7 ready to go from the first day, providing users with the brand's latest software innovations. Those using older Samsung devices have been patiently waiting, as Samsung has had a pretty slow roll out of its new software, bringing it to just a few devices in an official capacity.

A small change that can make a big difference

With One UI 7 arriving on older Galaxy Z Flip devices in beta form, Android Central has spotted an interesting change that makes it much clearer for users on how to get the most out of Samsung's cover display (via 9to5Google). Unlike Motorola's flip phones, Samsung users are required to jump through some software hoops in order to make this happen.

Those that are in the know will install MulitStar in order to be able to access whatever apps they like on the cover screen. And while this is a bit tedious, the real crime here is that Samsung doesn't make this clearly obvious to users, which can be frustrating. But with One UI 7, it looks like this has changed.

There is a new indicator that directs users to download MulitStar to expand the capabilities of the cover screen. While this is fantastic, the overall experience of running apps hasn't really changed all that much, according to Android Central. That means that there are still going to be limitations, and that some apps might not work all that well.

Of course, things could change by the time the Galaxy Z Flip 7 arrives, and it's important to note that One UI 7 is still in beta for older Galaxy Z Flip devices, and even outside of Samsung's foldables, not many have gotten the chance to experience the new update due to Samsung's staggered release schedule. Hopefully, the brand can get its act together to smooth out this release.