Key Takeaways Samsung confirmed during its annual developer conference that One UI 7 beta will be available to developers by the end of 2024.

The company revealed that the formal release won't happen until next year’s Galaxy S25.

One UI 7 will bring a major redesign, with reports hinting Samsung wants to improve the stability of its revamped skin before kicking off the public beta.

The Android 15 rollout is taking longer than expected this year. It's October, and the update still hasn't hit any Google Pixel devices — not even the new Pixel 9 series. The same goes for Samsung Galaxy phones, which haven’t even gotten a beta release yet.

One UI 7 , which is supposed to bring Android 15 to the Galaxy lineup, still doesn’t have an official release date, and Samsung now says that won't change anytime soon. At its annual developer conference, the company revealed that One UI 7 won’t make its formal arrival until next year’s Galaxy S25 debuts.

Samsung announced during the annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) that its One UI 7 beta with Android 15 will be available to developers before the end of this year (via 9to5Google). However, that still doesn’t clarify exactly when the One UI 7 beta will be available.

As for the full release, Samsung said during its keynote that the update won’t arrive until the launch of the Galaxy S25 early next year. That’s not looking very good and makes you wonder if there are some issues with Android 15 causing these delays. One UI 6 with Android 14 started rolling out in the US as early as November 2023.

Earlier this month, a moderator on Samsung's Korean community forum offered some insight into the delay behind the One UI 7 release. According to the poster, "many discussions are still ongoing due to new features, thus causing the delay." Samsung apparently wants to improve the stability of its revamped skin before kicking off the public beta.

The company hinted that too during SDC, noting: “Samsung previewed a sneak peek of One UI 7 at SDC24, highlighting its new UX focused on simple, impactful and emotive design alongside more ways to seamlessly integrate Galaxy AI features into daily activities.”

Some Android phones are already getting Android 15

While Samsung is struggling to release even the Android 15 beta to Galaxy phones, China’s Vivo is already rolling out the stable version of Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, for its flagship devices. Vivo’s Funtouch OS isn’t the best custom skin out there, but it is introducing some neat AI features with the latest update alongside the standard Android 15 features.