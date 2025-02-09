Google is in a league of its own when it comes to pushing Android updates to Pixel devices. However, Samsung is one of the quickest to roll out major Android updates after the Mountain View tech giant. The trend will continue with the Android 15-based One UI 7 update, as Samsung intends to complete the rollout by the end of the first quarter of 2025. However, that doesn't mean all Samsung Galaxy phones will get the latest Android update.

The first Samsung Galaxy handset to offer you the One UI 7 update is the Galaxy S25 series. Those phones ship with the latest Android feature update. In addition, some older premium and budget Galaxy handsets will also receive the update.

Premium Galaxy phones from the not-too-distant past are compatible