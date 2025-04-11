One UI 7 is shaping up to be one of the most in-demand software updates of 2025. While Galaxy S25 devices have had it since launch, it's been a few months, and we're now just finally seeing it arrive on a handful older devices. And while some might be disappointed with the roll-out, it looks like things are going to be moving along a little faster than first anticipated.

The latest news comes from Sammy Fans, reporting that Samsung Vietnam has shared a schedule of when the One UI 7 update will arrive for other devices. While this doesn't reflect when the US will get these updates, we have to imagine that the timing is going to be pretty close for other regions, so it gives eager Samsung fans something to look forward to.