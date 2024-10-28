Key Takeaways Samsung's One UI 7 update based on Android 15 won't arrive until 2025.

A new video gives insights into the update's lock screen changes, notifications, and more.

There are also new customizations to widgets and a revamped Quick Settings panels.

If you don't know, Samsung's One UI 7 based on Android 15 is delayed. In fact, it won't even be making its debut this year, and will instead arrive sometime in 2025. So, as you can imagine, Samsung device owners and fans alike are eager to experience the update in any way possible.

Luckily, we've seen a steady stream of videos, giving us a good look at what to expect, like updated icons, camera app, changes to the app drawer, and more. Now, a new video by Mobile Wala Bhai gives us our first good look at the changes made to the lock screen, notifications, Samsung's Task Changer, and more (via Android Authority).

Another round of changes explored

We know that Samsung has been quite aggressive when it comes to these videos popping up, managing to get many taken down. But it looks like Mobile Wala Bhai videos are still alive and kicking, so you can see the video above for now, but just in case, we'll have screen shots of the important parts included as part of a gallery in this article.

Perhaps one of the first things that you'll probably notice is that the lock screen has now changed, with the bottom area of the screen getting a revamp, with a pill-shaped section that shows the name of the device, flanked by two shortcuts. Users will also get the ability to further customize the lock screen with new frames and color options too. For the most part, this is cosmetic but makes a big change, especially when you're used to seeing the same thing for so many years.

The YouTube channel also shows off the various widgets that now look much cleaner, like weather and battery. These widgets also appear to function a lot smoother as well, instantly popping users into corresponding apps when pressed. There's even the option to set up custom interactions with widgets, like a custom camera setting that can be made into a widget, which provides easy access to a setting you frequently use but don't want to be a part of the main camera app.

Close

Source: Mobile Wala Bhai

There are also changes to the notification panel and Quick Settings panels, which have been talked about before. While things can be split, it looks like users will still have the option of using the current menu system. So if you were worried about this change, you can use either option. There will also be changes to the notifications that come in here, with the notifications taking on a pill-shaped look, which really blends in with the new look and feel.

Users will now also have the option to further customize the Quick Settings panel. Overall, One UI 7 looks pretty smooth for the most part from what we can see in this latest video. If you're someone that's been with Samsung for a while, these changes are going to be quite exciting. The only catch here is that we won't see this update arrive to the public until sometime in 2025, which is quite a ways away.

Of course, like previous Android releases, Samsung is expected to have some kind of beta before going live, which could arrive this year. But stay tuned, with the way things are going, there's just to be even more information about One UI 7.