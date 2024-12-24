Summary Samsung's One UI 7 offers a new 'filter notifications' feature, which is located in Settings → Notifications → Advanced settings.

Users can choose to filter notifications based on three categories: Old notifications (received more than a few days ago), Background activities (notifications from apps running in the background), and Minimized notifications (notifications already set to be minimized).

Filtered notifications are grouped into a "X more notifications" pill at the bottom of the notification panel, ensuring all notifications remain accessible while prioritizing important ones at the top.

Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7, albeit late, is expected to be a significant update that fundamentally alters several UI choices we've come to expect from Samsung.

One UI 7 is already available to try out in beta, and it is expected to go live for the wider audience in stable sometime in January — potentially alongside the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series. In its first beta, One UI 7 has already unlocked access to a vertical app drawer — something that the South Korean tech giant has avoided since its early TouchWiz days. Samsung has also introduced a new Now Bar, which is similar to Apple's Live Activities, alongside the long-coming split between the notification and Quick Settings drawers.

The second One UI 7 beta dropped last week, bringing an option to set your device's refresh rate from within Game Booster, minor Quick Settings panel UI changes, and a host of bug fixes and overall performance improvements.

While digging deeper into the second One UI 7 beta, Reddit user FragmentedChicken (via Android Authority) discovered a new feature that had largely gone unnoticed — and it aims to enhance notification management.

The new feature is aptly named Filter notifications, and it can be accessed by navigating to Settings → Notifications → Advanced settings. "Filter notifications that are less important to you and show them as a group at the bottom of your notification panel," reads the feature's description, with options to choose what kind of notifications are filtered out of your main notification block:

Old notifications : Filter notifications received more than a few days ago.

: Filter notifications received more than a few days ago. Background activities : Filter notifications used to show that an app is running in the background.

: Filter notifications used to show that an app is running in the background. Minimized notification: Filter notifications set to be minimized in notification category settings.

Filtered notifications are neatly tucked away

Source: Android Authority

When enabled, the feature forces notifications that fall under the categories mentioned above to hide within a 'X more notifications' pill at the bottom of your regular notification panel, with 'X' denoting the number of filtered notifications.

As seen in the screenshots above, with no filter option selected, the background app KDE Connect's status notification appears in the main notification panel (first screenshot). With the 'Background activities' notification filter toggled on, only KDE Connect's app icon is visible in a separate 'more notifications' bubble (second screenshot). Tapping the bubble reveals all filtered notifications (third screenshot).

This essentially makes it so that all notifications, regardless of their priority, are accessible to you — but only the most important ones remain front and center.