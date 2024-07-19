Summary One UI 7 will reportedly bring significant changes, inspired by Apple's iOS 18.

Not only will icons get a fresh coat of paint, but the update will also introduce a new split notification panel.

The update will reportedly feature customizable quick actions on the lock screen and a revamped camera app layout.

As we head into the second part of the year, enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on the next iteration of Android. As Android 14 Beta 4 arrives, signaling an impending release, manufacturers are also prepping to release updates of their own, ensuring that customers will get the latest features when they are ready.

Now, we've known for some months that Samsung is already working on One UI 7, which will be based on Android 15, but now we're getting some more news that some people may find surprising. According to a new report, One UI 7 could be a significant one, bringing a complete face lift to the OS, with a look that's inspired by Apple's upcoming iOS 18 update.

A new look that's inspired by iOS

Galaxy A25 running One UI 6

The news comes from @chunvn8888 on X (formerly Twitter) sharing a variety of details about One UI 7 and how it will look. Unfortunately, there are no images here, but the descriptions are quite good, with the key headline being that the new update will be 'heavily inspired by iOS 18.' As far as what to expect at this point, apparently the source has access to the software, and it features new and more rounded icons that offer a little more pop thanks to a new and subtle 3D effect.

Furthermore, users will now be able to customize the quick actions that are featured on the lock screen. Now, this is something that can be done now, but the options on what can be changed are fairly limited. Apparently, the new update will allow a variety of new apps to be placed as quick action buttons on the lock screen. Perhaps one of the biggest changes noted is that the notification panel will now be split into two sections, with a swipe down from the upper right bringing quick toggles, and a swipe down from the upper left bringing notification.

In addition to the above, a new revamped camera app that will reportedly bring a more simplified menu system, repositioning all the icons to the bottom, making it easier to access frequently used quick settings. Now, borrowing is nothing new, and we've seen it done for years. And if all of this comes to fruition, there will be the usual outcry at first, but it'll all simmer down and things will progress as they always do. With that said, as Android 15 matures, we should be hearing more about Samsung's take on it. But let us know in the comments what you would like to see in One UI 7.