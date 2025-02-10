Rumors are circulating that One UI 7 is getting another beta on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones. The company is reportedly working on issues with color reproduction, which causes the display to show more yellow than usual in Natural mode. Another beta likely means a stable version won’t arrive on your Galaxy S24 for at least two weeks.

While I’m sure Samsung has legitimate reasons to delay One UI 7 until it’s ready, I doubt the company is shedding any tears over setbacks. Samsung is smart to hold back One UI 7 during the launch of the Galaxy S25, giving the company plenty of lead time before users see their old devices start to look a lot like the new ones.

I have no problem with waiting

Fix everything you can

I’m on record saying I prefer when companies wait and get software running well before pushing out updates, especially major Android upgrades. I loved that Google let the Pixel 9 series run on a stable and reliable build of Android 14 for a bit before releasing Android 15. It gave a long runway where we could focus on the Pixel 9 devices with their new features rather than talking about any bugs that popped up on new software. It avoids situations like Android 12 on the Pixel 6, where software issues marred people’s initial impressions of the device.

However, we’re moving beyond that with One UI 7. The new Galaxy S25 phones shipped with One UI 7 and older devices have had beta software since December 2024. It’s an unusually long wait for a new Android version from Samsung, especially since phones in the lineup already have it. I don’t question Samsung’s motives for waiting, and I believe there might be wrinkles to iron out in One UI 7, but there are other reasons why waiting is good business for the company.

Old hardware is going to look familiar

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss

It would benefit Samsung not to release One UI 7 to Galaxy S24 phones during the S25 pre-order and initial launch period because convincing people to upgrade would be much more challenging. One UI 7 looks fantastic on my Galaxy S24 Ultra and provides a silky smooth experience. It makes your old Galaxy feel new again once you see its fresh coat of paint. The danger Samsung runs into making software the main selling point of a new phone is that when you offer 7 years of support, that software has to come to older phones.

I’m willing to bet that many people who upgraded their Galaxy S24 Ultra to take advantage of Samsung’s outlandish trade-in offers might have held onto their phones if One UI 7 had already been released. You’d see how well it ran on the phone you already have in your pocket, and you’d take a more critical look at Samsung’s lack of hardware upgrades on the Galaxy S25 series. No One UI 7 just yet also prevents Samsung from having to answer some awkward questions at a time when it wants people to focus on its new phones.

Galaxy AI for everyone at a price

How much will all this cost?

During Galaxy Unpacked, it was revealed that these new Galaxy AI features would be free for six months, and we don’t know what the cost will be after that. Samsung might be trying to wait and see what Google and other companies do with their plans for monthly AI payments, but there’s a hidden fee coming on these phones, and no one knows what it will be. I don’t think people will jump to pay for AI, especially since the current uses are tenuous at best. However, when releasing One UI 7, Samsung would have other questions to answer and may have to tip its hand earlier than it wants.

It’ll be interesting to see if One UI 7 users on older phones also get six months of Galaxy AI for free or if their payment clock starts immediately. It means Samsung would have to release its intentions for people to pay for AI moving forward, something the company is most likely eager to avoid while selling its new phones on the promise of AI enhancements. I’m sure some users would be less enthusiastic about their new Galaxy S25 if they knew six months from now, they’d have to pay $20 a month to enjoy the full features of the phone. It’s a ridiculous strategy, and there will be plenty of discussion soon, but Samsung would rather kick the can down the road a little longer.

Samsung can’t wait forever

It won’t be long before users promised 7 generations of software support grow impatient over the wait for One UI 7. I’m willing to give Samsung the benefit of the doubt, but it’s becoming more and more like Samsung is making a business decision rather than doing what is best for customers. I’m not naive, and I know that’s the world we live in, but there’s an uncomfortable discussion about AI coming, and I hope Samsung isn’t keeping us from One UI 7 because it doesn’t want us thinking about monthly payments for Galaxy AI.