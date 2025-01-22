Summary Samsung is focusing on expanding its Galaxy AI tools with One UI 7.

New features like Restaurant Finder & Cooking Master use agentic AI to perform various tasks.

One UI 7 update brings big changes to the side button's functionality, Now Bar, Now Brief, settings searches, and more.

If 2025 is going to be the year we see "agentic AI" take the internet by storm, consider the Galaxy S25 trio a warning shot. Samsung's focus this year has been placed almost entirely on One UI 7 and a new generation of Galaxy AI tools, both of which are arriving first with these three phones. Samsung says this software update — delayed out of 2024, when we originally expected to see the company's take on Android 15 — has been in the works for three years, and based on the sheer amount of tools included, I'm almost inclined to believe it.

But what are those tools? The focus on AI agents might seem premature, and indeed, Samsung is primarily focusing on some of the abilities we've seen in demos from different OEMs. Tools like Restaurant Finder and Cooking Master promise to use multimodal LLMs to bring photos, text, and voice commands together to locate the best local eats or recipes using whatever's in your fridge, all without lifting much more than a finger. Circle to Search is also getting a multimodal upgrade, adding support for Shazam-like music search.

Galaxy AI is back, and this time, it's all about agents

The year of agentic AI is launching in full force

It's part of Samsung's new approach to the side button, which now activates a themed variant on Google's Gemini UI. Other changes — many of which we knew about from either earlier rumors or the One UI 7 beta — include the Now Bar, Now Brief, and an upgrade to settings that allows for searching while utilizing natural language. The Now Bar is Samsung's take on Apple's Live Activities, while Now Brief is a hybrid between Apple's Scheduled Summary and legacy Google Now. Of everything announced this year, Now Brief seems the most promising; delivering a roundup of notifications, weather, sleep conditions, and more could be seriously useful.

The change to settings is interesting. It's a much softer take on last year's rumor that the entire menu would be replaced with a chatbot — though, who knows, that could come sometime in the future. Theoretically, you should be able to type a request or query into the search bar before One UI returns a select group of potential matches, but instead, it simply changes your suggested actions as you type. I found it mildly disappointing, but it's possible this could improve over the coming years.\

It's difficult to sum up everything coming to One UI 7 without an official changelog — this is a big update — but I'll do my best. Other changes include conversational searches within the Gallery app; cross-app actions for using Gemini to interact with your calendar, Spotify, and more; AI Select for taking specific actions with an Edge Panel shortcut; and much more.

Of course, you probably won't need to buy a new phone to use the majority of these tools. Don't think for a second that older Galaxy S-series phones won't see these improvements throughout 2025. One UI 7 will, as usual, roll out to older devices throughout this year, while Samsung confirmed during its briefing that any tool capable of coming to legacy hardware will, in time, do so.