Key Takeaways A new video has been released, showing off Samsung's One UI 7 update running on a Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The update brings new icons, widgets, animations, and a split Quick Settings and Notification panel.

There's also a new battery icon that's horizontal, with the percentage within the battery icon.

Since summer, we've been hearing a lot of noise surrounding Samsung's next big update for Android coming in the form of One UI 7. From a completely new look inspired by iOS 18 to changes to its camera app, it looks to be a formidable update that will no doubt change the landscape for Samsung's devices. Of course, many expected this new update to drop with the release of Android 15, and when that time came and went, many were left confused and disappointed.

Related Leaked One UI 7 screenshots reveal major design changes One UI is about to get a big UI makeover

But as it turns out, maybe it doesn't really matter. We're now seeing little things about the OS pop up here and there, giving us clues about what to expect when it finally releases. With that said, a new video has dropped on YouTube from user Mobile Wala Bhai, giving us a good look at One UI 7 running on a Galaxy S24 Ultra. And from what we can see, things look pretty good, with updated icons, widgets, animations, and more.

Things are looking good so far

While the video does show off some things we've seen or heard about in the past, it's great to be able to see these elements in action through video. As mentioned before, you can see the new icons, along with new widgets, and the split Quick Settings and Notification Panel. The folks at 9to5Google were quick to point out in its report that there's also a new battery icon in the top section of the phone.

This new icon changes the position of the battery to a horizontal orientation, with the percentage indicator now being located within the battery icon itself. There is also an animation when the device is plugged in and charged. Of course, there are other UI elements that have been changed as well, like the new charging animation that pops up on screen.

Close

Source: Mobile Wala Bhai

With that said, you'll want to watch the video above in order to get the full effect of what we're explaining here, since that's the most exciting part. As far as when this update will arrive, that's really anyone's guess as of now, with the only certainty being that it will come sometime in 2025.

The good thing is that Samsung can still push new feature updates to phones without launching One UI 7. So, regardless of how long it takes, the brand can still push out new features when it wants without having to rely on one big update to do so. If you want a chance to try out the beta, it's a good idea to sign up for the beta to get your first chance when it's available.

Otherwise, enjoy the current video and the continued coverage of One UI 7 as it becomes available, because we're sure that there's way more to come ahead of the official release.