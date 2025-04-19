It wasn't that long ago that Samsung's software was in shambles. TouchWiz was a bloated disaster, often holding back Samsung's excellent smartphone hardware. It used significant system resources, and I never really enjoyed the experience. I loved my Galaxy S7 hardware, but TouchWiz 6.0 lagged heavily, hampering the otherwise flagship experience.

Thankfully, Samsung reversed its fortunes. Despite a rocky start, One UI is widely regarded as the most reliable flavor of Android, and Samsung's revamped update policy has further bolstered consumer confidence in the company's software. I tout One UI as a buying point for Samsung's phones, and it goes a long way in helping justify the company's aggressive smartphone pricing. Unfortunately, One UI 7 is turning into a headache. While I'm willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt, my patience is wearing thin, and Samsung needs to be more transparent with what's going on with One UI 7.