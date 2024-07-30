Summary Samsung's delay of the One UI 7 beta is due to One UI 6.1.1's development, pushing the beta to the third week of August.

The launch of a new operating system is always a big deal, and with Android 15 on the horizon, other manufacturers are eager to show off their skins of the OS. Samsung has perhaps the most well-known Android flavor with One UI, which runs on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy phones. Time and time again, it seems like Samsung is having trouble getting the first beta of One UI 7 out to the masses. Another delay has sprung up this week, and we’ll be waiting quite a bit longer to get our hands on it.

Renowned Samsung news source SamMobile revealed that the One UI 7 beta was delayed because of One UI 6.1.1’s imminent rollout, which we pretty much already knew. More importantly, SamMobile says that it expects One UI 7’s beta to be released “around the third week of August.” We had reported on rumors that the beta would drop on Monday, July 29. However, we had also previously heard that the beta would be delayed — it obviously was — in favor of Samsung delivering on our hopes to get One UI 6.1.1 released. One UI 6.1.1 is expected to include new camera features like Auto Zoom and fresh Galaxy AI capabilities.

The One UI 7 redesign’s palette cleanser

One UI 7 will reportedly make your Samsung phone look very different when it eventually gets released. Reputable leaks have shown that the work-in-progress skin will feature completely redrawn icons with a Material You-like palette changer included, something that has been somewhat spotty with One UI 6. Additionally, Samsung will borrow things from both Google and Apple when it comes to rounder UI edges and a new quick settings panel.

Samsung has been busy in recent weeks, as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 were both released to warm, but not raucous, applause. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is great, but it isn’t as easy to recommend to people as previous models were due to increased competition. We feel similarly about the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The latter might get a small revision in Asia later in 2024 with a slim model, but it would be limited in production and only a half-millimeter thinner. The former was recently used in a pilot program with police officers in Missouri as body cameras. If foldable phones aren’t your thing, but you’re in the market for a new Samsung phone, you can’t really go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.