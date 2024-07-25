Summary One UI 7 might debut Samsung's take on the iPhone's Dynamic Island and Live Activities.

Samsung may use the selfie camera cutout as an "Island" to trigger its take on Live Activities.

Android has a more powerful notification panel than iOS, so Samsung's Dynamic Island needs to bring unique advantages to attract users.

Apple introduced Dynamic Island and Live Activities with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup in 2022. Both features smartly use the notch on the iPhone's screen to help you stay on top of important notifications and provide quick access to certain apps. Live Activities also work on the lock screen, providing real-time updates for your food delivery, ongoing sports games, etc. Since the iPhone 14's release, many Chinese Android manufacturers have copied Dynamic Island and Live Activities on their phones. Samsung will apparently join the bandwagon with its upcoming Android 15-based One UI 7 skin.

In a post on X, leaker @chunvn888 claims One UI 7 will feature Samsung's version of Apple's Dynamic Island and Live Activities. The same leaker has shared more information about One UI 7 in the last few days, including giving a glimpse at the redesigned Camera app.

His tweet post is light on other details, so it's difficult to ascertain how Samsung's take on Dynamic Island and Live Activities will work. Presumably, the company will use the selfie camera cutout as the "Island" for Live Activities.

This rumor corroborates reports that Samsung is taking inspiration from iOS 18 for the next One UI release. In addition to copying many iOS features, like a split notification shade and Quick Settings panel, the company will seemingly focus on one-handed usage with One UI 7.

Samsung's take on Dynamic Island must offer something unique to be successful

Close

Android's notification panel is much more powerful and customizable than the iPhone's. So, unless Samsung's Dynamic Island implementation offers some advantages, it might not appeal to end users. The feature might also not work with third-party apps initially, which could limit its usefulness.

Live Activities could be a valuable addition to One UI 7, allowing you to quickly check scores or food delivery status in real-time from the lock screen. It would especially be handy on the cover screen of flip-style foldables.

With new One UI 7 leaks popping up every day now, we should see a formal announcement from Samsung sooner rather than later. A public beta is rumored to start from late July or early August.