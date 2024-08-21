Summary Samsung reportedly delays One UI 7 beta release to September due to prolonged development of One UI 6.1.1.

One UI 6.1.1's incoming rollout will expand to more countries soon.

Users are frustrated with the lack of progress on software updates and divisive visual changes that are drawing Apple influence.

Everyone in the Samsung ecosystem has been waiting with bated breath for the release of the One UI 7 beta program that was originally supposed to come out in mid-summer, and it appears that they’ll have to wait a bit longer. It was thought that Samsung’s beta version of Android 15 would be released in late July, but it was also rumored to be sent to the masses in early August. Those time frames came and went, and we were left scrolling through the rumor mills to find out that the One UI 7 beta was potentially going to be released in the third week of August. Well, the third week of August ends today, and we still don’t have the beta. Cue the latest report.

It now appears that the One UI 7 beta will be available in September, according to 9to5Google (via SamMobile on X). It seems like the biggest factor in the One UI 7 beta being pushed back is due to Samsung’s continued development of its latest stable One UI 6 version, which has also become a long and drawn out process. There’s a solid chance that the stable version of Google’s Android 15 gets released before we even see the first beta of Samsung’s Android 15 flavor, which would be quite disappointing for Samsung users considering what was originally supposed to be the beta's release timeline.

Samsung, snip snap

In that same original Tweet from SamMobile, it said that the rollout of One UI 6.1.1 will be expanded to more countries than where it was originally released. One UI 6.1.1 will be available for some of the more recent flagship Galaxy phones and tablets, but notably missing from the update list from our original reporting are the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 lines. However, SamMobile expects the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to both get the update. Samsung hasn’t confirmed any sort of list yet, so it’s up to anyone’s guess. Those devices should get the One UI 7 update, regardless of their One UI 6.1.1 status.

It’s been quite frustrating to see the lack of progress from Samsung on its upcoming software updates, especially with how divisive some visual changes that should come in One UI 7 have been. More UI changes that should come with One UI 7 borrow heavily from Apple’s iOS, which again has people a bit miffed. We’ve collected all the latest rumors and updates regarding One UI 7 in one easy-to-digest article, and with Android 15 imminently coming out (we think), we’re hopeful for more news on Samsung’s end shortly.