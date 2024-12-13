It would be an understatement to say that there are a lot of people waiting for Samsung to release its One UI 7 update that's built on top of Android 15. The bad news is that the update won't be available to the public until sometime in 2025. This is a pretty big deal considering that Google's Pixel devices are already running Android 15, with a plan that already look towards Android 16, which is set to arrive in the first half of 2025.

Thankfully, Samsung hasn't left its audience completely hanging, offering up a beta of the One UI 7 for the time being. This is a huge update that brings a whole new look and feel to the OS. Plus, it's going to have a lot of new features as well. Those clamoring to try the beta will want to sign up now, as it is being reported that Samsung will open up more slots in the beta as soon as next week.

A new wave for the beta is coming

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This report comes from Max Jambor on X, shedding light that next Monday is going to be the big day (via Android Headlines). This will be the second wave of the beta, with more people expected to get the opportunity to try it out. Of course, you're going to want to sign up ahead of the release in order to be able to better secure a slot.

If you've never tried out a beta, it's actually quite easy with Samsung. Simply install the Samsung Members app and then sign up to be part of the upcoming beta. You should see a banner or indicator that states "Registration for One UI Beta Program." Once this is complete, you're good to go. When the beta goes live, you should be able to download the update through the standard software update section on the phone.

Of course, this beta isn't available to all users around the world, so be sure to check if your country is participating at this time. With that said, there is a chance that the dates of release could change. Samsung hasn't stated anything official, so if you don't see anything going live on Monday, don't be disappointed. But be sure to download the app and register just in case.