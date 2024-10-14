I saw a lot of frustration on the internet when news broke that Samsung’s One UI 7 wouldn’t be released this year. Users speculated whether Samsung was having problems with development or maybe there were more significant issues with Android 15, given that Google also hadn’t released an update to Pixel phones. I think it’s something deeper. It is not necessarily a sign of trouble but more a sign of things to come as manufacturers grapple with promises of extended software support.

Android versions don’t matter anymore

It’s more marketable this way

We’ve already seen a shift in how companies advertise new features. Significant upgrades are no longer tied to specific Android or One UI versions. Instead, Google and Samsung have highlighted Gemini and Galaxy AI. I think we’ll continue to see manufacturers unlink feature drops and new functions as it’s more marketable. It’s easier to sell people for longer on items like Galaxy AI instead of enjoying a fleeting bump once a year when a new Android version is released.

It’s also more profitable. It would be difficult to charge users a monthly fee for Andriod 15 without a full-blown revolt. However, companies can and will charge monthly or yearly fees for Galaxy AI and Gemini Advanced. It’s not ideal, but it’s undoubtedly what lies ahead.

Delayed Android releases also don’t bother me, especially now that features I want on new devices aren’t tied to them. I would've been annoyed if Google had released the Pixel 9 series without many advertised Gemini features. And I’m sure the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be released with a slate of new Galaxy AI features, whether One UI 7 is out or not. However, it’s not all about marketing, as there are practical reasons why Android versions will become less critical.

Manufacturers made promises about support

Separating features from Android versions also has technical benefits. Samsung and Google commit to seven years of software support and Android upgrades on new phones. Eventually, more intensive AI additions will make older chipsets squeal, bogging down performance and upsetting users. Instead, we’ll see Android versions become iterative, back-end upgrades, adding developer options and perhaps a new coat of paint. Substantive feature drops will be reserved for Galaxy AI or Gemini updates. It’ll make optimizing future Android versions for older hardware easier, and we won’t see companies backtracking on promises.

By doing this, Samsung could deliver Android 18 on a Galaxy S23 Ultra. The catch is that we won’t receive a hypothetical Galaxy AI 3.0 on our phone. I’m sure that will be frustrating, and many will feel cheated, but I believe it’s where we’re headed, and it’s already starting to play out with Android 15 delays.

I’m fine living with fewer features

Phone performance needs to take priority

I recently looked back at the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Although it has been out of official support for several years, it is still perfectly capable. I could scroll through Instagram and Facebook without issue, and while loading apps took an extra second, it wasn’t a prohibitive experience. I don’t know how Galaxy AI would run on a Snapdragon 845, but it wouldn’t have to.

If manufacturers separated support from features, we could still get upgraded Android versions and security patches regardless of whether companies felt older hardware could handle new features. I'd be happy if you gave me secure software to run banking apps on legacy phones. We wouldn’t necessarily have to give up new AI features, either. Companies could pick and choose which devices could handle AI features run on the server-side, offloading the burden on the chipset. All told, there are plenty of possibilities, but companies are laying the groundwork to give them that flexibility.

Support will matter, just not the way you think

I can’t name any One UI 7-specific feature I’m excited about. I know the UI aesthetics are changing, and I’m sure other improvements are being made under the hood. However, the main headline features are no longer tied to Android releases, and while that may be annoying to some down the road, I think it’s for the best. Companies get to keep their promises of supporting phones longer, and we benefit from using beloved devices for a few extra years. So be it if it means I won’t always get the latest and greatest AI feature drops. I’ve made peace with it; I hope you can, too.