Key Takeaways Samsung's recent One UI 6.1.1 update appears to be causing a camera glitch on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The problem occurs when zooming between 16x and 19.9x — when photos are saved at these zoom levels, they appear with strange blurring and artifacting.

User reports appear to be limited to the S23 Ultra, with none of the other phones Samsung recently updated to One UI 6.1.1 reporting problems.

There's a new bug in town, and it is plaguing the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera . The latest One UI 6.1.1 update appears to be causing strange blurring and graying-out of some parts of photos when using the zoom, specifically between 16x and 19.9x, and when using Samsung's "intelligent optimization."

The bug first surfaced on X, where user @theonecid posted a short video of the bug in action. The photo ends up looking strange and ghostly, with the edges blurred out and an eerie smoky haze surrounding the subject. More users joined in the fray, and there are now many posting examples of this software glitch.

One UI 6.1.1 teething problems

Samsung released One UI 6.1.1 a little over a month ago for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. The update seeded to Samsung's other compatible devices a few weeks later. Then, just yesterday, the update reached the Galaxy S23 Ultra. That's when issues with the camera zoom began to surface online.

The zoom glitch causes strange discoloration and blur to appear around the edges of the photo's subject. This appears to be an issue with Samsung's AI processing, and only surfaces on zooms over 16X, at least so far. Users experiencing this bug are frustrated, and began posting on both X and Samsung's own support forum in Korean. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is famed for its powerful cameras, which Samsung showed off on its launch day by displaying a zoomed-in image of the moon. Whether the moon photo is fake or not, the current blurry glitching on zoomed-in photos has users angry.

Samsung has not made any announcements about it yet. As of now, there is no official fix for the bug. Users are waiting for an update or patch that will take care of this bug and hopefully Samsung will have one soon. Until then, people will need to use a different Android with a great camera to zoom in on the moon.