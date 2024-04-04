Summary Galaxy S23 users experiencing fingerprint reader issues following the One UI 6.1 update

Last week, we saw the much anticipated release of Samsung's One UI 6.1 update for Galaxy S23 phones, bringing welcome additions to the software experience like the brand's new Galaxy AI features that were first unveiled with Galaxy S24 series devices back in January. As you can imagine, users were quick to download the update to experiment with Circle to Search, along with the extremely useful Live Translate service. But a week later, as the update has reached more hands, we're seeing reports that there could be a potential issue with the software, causing headaches for some Galaxy S23 users.

While we don't quite know the severity of the issue, several users on Reddit have chimed in to share their frustrations with the behavior of the fingerprint readers on Galaxy S23 devices (via 9to5Google). Although users are able to make it work, most are reporting that unlocking the phone usually doesn't work on the first try.

An annoying problem without a solution for now

And what makes the issue worse is that there doesn't seem to be any kind of error indication either. The fingerprint reader icon simply just resets, as if nothing happened and users are left to just try again. Furthermore, the error seems to occur at random without any rhyme or reason, leaving folks scratching their heads about what's really going on.

As far as solutions go, there doesn't appear to be any at the moment, as users have tried re-registering fingerprints without any success. This problem also appears to affect all Galaxy S23 models, so if you have yet to update, you might want to hold off for now. Of course, if you are affected, then you'll want to report this bug using the Samsung Members app.

Samsung has not officially commented on the situation, but we have reached out to the brand to see what it knows. Most likely, Galaxy S23 users will have to deal with this issue for the time being, with hopes that an upcoming update will correct the problem. Have you updated to the One UI 6.1 update with your Galaxy S23 device, and if so, are you experiencing this issue? If so, let us know, we'd love to hear from you in the comments below.