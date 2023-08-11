After a premature announcement and a short delay, the beta for Samsung's One UI 6 is now open to users with S23-series phones. Based on Android 14, One UI 6 brings a number of small improvements to Galaxy devices: new widgets, tweaked functionality, and plenty of updated visual elements. One UI 6 is shaping up to be yet another incremental step forward for Samsung's Android skin, but many of the changes being introduced are solid — and with a lot of aesthetic changes, One UI is feeling fresher than it has in years. Here are all the big changes we've spotted so far.

Revamped quick settings

The quick settings panel is getting a major facelift in One UI 6. The fully expanded settings panel has been entirely revamped, as has the interface for editing your quick settings toggles.

5 Images Close

Additionally, there's a new option to fully expand quick settings with a single swipe down from the top right corner of your screen, similar to the way Apple's Control Center menu works on iPhones and iPads.

Close

New font and emojis

Samsung is updating the system font used throughout One UI 6, bringing a more modern look across the entire UI. Samsung phones on One UI 6 also get an updated suite of emojis that are a big improvement from Samsung's previous style that, while relatively unique, had a look that a lot of Android enthusiasts didn't care for. The new emojis are modern and bright, with some tasteful use of gradients to give them a subtle appearance of depth.

Additional tweaks

There are a bunch of other changes in One UI 6 that don't neatly fit into any single category: visual changes, a new widget, and some other handy tweaks.

A fancy new media notification: Well after Pixel phones got a fun, squiggly media player notification, One UI is finally getting one of its own. It's distinct from Google's implementation, but One UI 6's media notification has a similar feel to it, with undulating waves dancing on top of the playback bar.

Additional lock screen clock fonts: Android 14 brought lock screen style customization, a feature available in One UI for quite some time, to Pixel phones. But even on Galaxy devices, the new Android version opens up additional possibilities, with more clock styles available to choose from.

2 Images Close

A new camera widget: There's a brand-new camera widget that lets you put a shortcut to any camera mode on your home screen. You can even change the text and image the widget displays.

3 Images Close

App search quick actions: You're finally able to activate app quick actions from the app search bar: pressing and holding on a search result there will bring up the same options as it would on your home screen or in your app drawer.

Close

One UI 6 Beta: Now available on Galaxy S23 phones

The One UI 6 beta is open now to Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users in China, Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. If you're using one of those phones in one of those countries, you can sign up to test-drive the software through the Samsung Members app. It's likely more devices will be eligible as the beta draws on — the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 seem like good candidates — but Samsung hasn't confirmed that yet. Rest assured: as soon as we know more, you'll know more. Keep an eye on AP for more on all things One UI 6.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 $700 $800 Save $100 The Galaxy S23 offers the best that Samsung has — from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset to a high-class camera system led by an impressive 50MP sensor — just at the right size with a vibrant and "palmable" 6.1-inch display. The phone also brings a larger battery than the S22's, plus a sector-leading five years of monthly security updates to the table. That's all for the same price as last year. $800 at Samsung $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ The Galaxy S23+ is built to provide a top-notch Android experience in 2023 for those who like to live just a little larger. The 6.6" AMOLED display runs smooth, the 45W wired charging should allow for longer days with shorter breaks plugged in, and there's also more room to run around with, thanks to the 256GB and 512GB options. Backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, it's about as much phone as you can get right on that $1,000 mark. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy