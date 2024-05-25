Summary Samsung is inching closer to rolling out One UI 6 Watch beta for Galaxy Watch owners, according to a placeholder on its website.

One UI 6 Watch will be based on Wear OS 5 and could make its official debut with the Galaxy Watch 7 this summer.

Wear OS 5 comes with a couple of improvements, including better battery efficiency and support for more watch face complications.

Google announced Wear OS 5 at the recently concluded I/O developer conference, albeit without revealing a lot of key details. Nevertheless, we know it's on the way, and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 models will likely be among the first to showcase its features to the world. Samsung uses a One UI layer on top of Wear OS for its smartwatch models. It now looks like the company is not far away from releasing the first beta of One UI 6 Watch, based on Wear OS 5.

X user @theordysm shared an image believed to be from Samsung Korea's One UI beta page, revealing a placeholder for One UI 6 Watch beta (via SamMobile). This shouldn't come as a surprise, considering reports just prior to Google I/O 2024 identified an under-development Wear OS 5 build meant for the Galaxy Watch 6. Samsung had some stumbles with the One UI 5 Watch beta last year but managed to get the ball rolling by early June. Based on this particular revelation, it looks like Samsung could commence the rollout at around the same time this year, assuming there are no hiccups along the way.

One UI 6 Watch could debut with the Galaxy Watch 7 series

Assuming Samsung follows a similar pattern as 2023, this summer's Galaxy smartwatches should mark the debut of One UI 6 Watch. Smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series should be compatible. Rumors that have emerged so far suggest that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 series by July 10, with the event also marking the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6. Additionally, Samsung will make the Galaxy Ring widely available after teasing it earlier this year.

Based on what we know about Wear OS 5 so far, the new software will come with Android's Credential Manager for easier sign-ins using passwords, passkeys, or the familiar Sign in with Google option. Google is also making changes to the Watch Face Format with Wear OS 5, bringing new visual elements and additional watch face complications to the platform. Meanwhile, Google has said the platform will consume 20% less power than previous versions (during outdoor marathons).