Key Takeaways Samsung's One UI 6 update for the Galaxy Watch series is now stable, with new features and a 1.5GB download size.

The update includes an Energy Score metric, Workout Routine option, and an improved sleep tracking algorithm.

Older Galaxy Watch models will receive the update soon, after the release on the latest Galaxy Watch 6 models.

Samsung's commitment to long-term support via software updates makes their tech very easy to recommend, and the updates are a big reason why the Galaxy Watch series has long been one of our favorite Wear OS smartwatches. Earlier this month, Samsung announced that One UI 6 for the Galaxy Watch is now ready for stable release. Looks like the wait won't be too long, because users are already receiving the OTA update.

Related Best smartwatches for Android in 2024 Our favorite smartwatches for any Android phones

Samsung has been testing the One UI 6 Watch update for months now. The beta testing for this smartwatch update started in June this year and concluded in October. All the participating testers were able to update to the stable build, but regular users have been waiting for the OTA update. Well, the announcement came last week, and now, we have just spotted multiple users on X gleefully reporting they can install the update now.

It's worth noting that Samsung's original announcement from last week mentions the new Galaxy Watch 6 models will be the first to receive this update, and older compatible models will follow soon thereafter.

So many new features

The update takes up a little over 1.5GB of your internet bandwidth, and updates the device security patch to October 1, 2024. However, this big download will be well worth the wait, because it comes loaded with new features such as the new Energy Score metric that monitors important health data to tell you how much energy you have, and if you should rest up or power through the day.

The update also has a new Workout Routine option that allows programming custom workouts that fit the regimen you follow, and only compares your current performance against historical data. Moreover, AI will help suggest befitting responses for incoming messages if your Samsung phone is paired. The brand has also used AI to enhance the sleep tracking algorithm for more accurate data about your respiratory patterns and movements while asleep.

Overall, the update is feature-rich, and one that you should install as soon as it is available for your device. Samsung's updates are usually trouble-free too, but we will keep an eye out for any bug reports in this version now that more people have access.