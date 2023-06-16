Android 14 has been available to public beta testers for a while now, and to developers for even longer. Samsung has been quick to start work on the new version, with reports suggesting One UI 6 based on Android 14 is undergoing internal testing ahead of a full-fledged launch in beta. Taking development further, Samsung is now expected to debut the first beta build of One UI 6 in July.

Google was eager to give other brands an opportunity to run Android 14 when testing began, but unfortunately, Samsung devices were not on the list of early adopters. That was perhaps for the better, because our experience fell way short of how beta builds run on Pixel phones. Android 14 Beta 3.1 released earlier this week, marking Google's first update after reaching platform stability with Android 14, meaning the app facing elements of the OS are finalized. Now, SamMobile reports Samsung’s One UI 6 beta build based on Android 14 is just around a month away.

Specifically, it should roll out in the third week of July, with support for the Galaxy S23 series. The rollout should be gradual, expanding support to other Samsung phones in due course. If last year’s timeline for the One UI 5 beta is a suitable yardstick, Samsung is being really quick this time around, as promised late last year.

Last year, Samsung spent just a few months polishing the beta before One UI 5 went stable for a long list of compatible devices. We would love to see Samsung release this year’s One UI 6 build hot on Google’s heels, but there’s no official news from Samsung yet, both on the stable and beta release timelines.

While the software is silently brewing, Samsung has confirmed the date and location for its next Unpacked event. We should see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 debut on stage in South Korea in late July.