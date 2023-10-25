Summary Samsung has started rolling out the ninth beta build of the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update for the Galaxy S23 series in the US, with other markets to follow.

The latest update fixes bugs and enhances software stability, indicating that there weren't any major issues with the previous beta release.

The Galaxy S23 One UI 6.0 beta 9 update is expected to be the final beta version before the stable release, although potential delays could occur. Exciting features like new emoji and redesigned apps await.

Samsung's Android 14 update is almost ready to make its public debut, but it appears the smartphone giant has a few more kinks left to iron out. Today, the company has started rolling out the ninth iteration of its One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series. Initially making its appearance in the US, this update is set to grace other markets shortly.

As SamMobile reports, testers in the US have started to receive the ninth beta build of the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update for the Galaxy S23 series. This rollout wasn't unexpected — Samsung had previously hinted at another beta release if it ended up identifying issues in the preceding build. The changelog indicates that this update addresses various bugs and enhances the software's overall stability. Interestingly, the language used in the changelog is rather general, suggesting that there weren't any significant bugs or issues, a trend also observed in the eighth beta release.

S/W Version - One UI 6.0, ZWJM Bugs that have been fixed - Improvement of overall software stability

For those keen on updating their devices, the latest build has a firmware version ending in ZWJM, and the update is approximately 420MB for US users, with similar sizes anticipated for other countries as the software broadens its reach beyond American shores. Users can apply this update by navigating to the Software update section in the Settings app on their phones.

Close

Source: SamMobile

SamMobile also reports that, following its US debut, the Galaxy S23 One UI 6.0 beta 9 update has started its journey across international waters. The new version has already landed with some users in the UK and Germany, with imminent releases expected in India, Poland, and Korea in the ensuing hours. This ninth beta is predicted to be the concluding beta version before the transition to the stable release. However, Samsung has expressed that potential delays might occur if the software doesn't meet the desired stability criteria set for public distribution.

The anticipation surrounding the end of the beta program for the Galaxy S23 series is palpable. Even though the ninth update might have introduced a slight hiccup in the timeline, the transition to the stable release is on the horizon. And regardless of timing, there's plenty to get excited about — there are new emoji, an improved Weather app, redesigned Quick Settings, and a new Camera UI, to name a few of the changes. We also spotted Good Lock getting an overhaul in preparation for the update, so it's totally understandable to be a little impatient. Hopefully we won't have to wait much longer.