Key Takeaways One UI 6.1.1 update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 is now live in Europe.

The update lacks new AI features like Sketch to Image and PDF Overlay as seen on other Galaxy phones.

There are other improvements in the update, like a new call answering method, improved video skimming, and better security.

In early September, Samsung announced One UI 6.1.1 with several new Galaxy AI features for its recent and older flagship phones and tablets. The update was initially available for the Galaxy S24 series, eventually expanding to its 2023 foldables and flagship phones. Around late September, the update reached the Galaxy Z Fold 4, bringing features like Sketch to Image and new Portrait AI features. Now, Samsung is rolling out One UI 6.1.1 for its 2021 foldable: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

Several Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 owners on Reddit report receiving the One UI 6.1.1 build in Europe, packing the September 2024 security patch. Sadly, unlike the Z Fold 5 and Fold 4's update, the 2.2GB XH9 firmware for the Z Fold 3 does not bring notable new Galaxy AI features. So, you won't get access to Sketch to Image, PDF Overlay, and Instant Slow-mo.

There are other improvements, though, like a new way to answer incoming calls, the ability to skim through videos by double-tapping the right side of the screen, and a more powerful Auto Blocker with stronger protection against malware and security threats. Samsung highlights many Samsung Health-related improvements in its release notes, including more detailed sleep analysis, creating your own workout routines, and new Wellness tips.

A nice multitasking enhancement is the ability to move a picture-in-picture window to split screen view by dragging it to the side of the screen where you want to play it.

While none of the changes are major, they should help enhance the overall experience of using your foldable Galaxy. If you own the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3, grab the latest available update from Settings > Software update > Download and install. The firmware should release in more countries in the coming days.

Android 15-based One UI 7 should be the next major update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, packing several new features, slick new animation, and other underlying changes. Samsung is expected to publicly start One UI 7 beta testing from this month, with a public release presumably on the cards from early November. After One UI 7, Samsung's 2022 foldables will receive security updates for another year before reaching their end of life.