With Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 expected later this year, most likely at an August Unpacked event, users will soon have access to the latest and greatest the smartphone giant has to offer. While new foldable hardware may steal the limelight, the company's One UI software could also be showing off its latest improvements. Evidence points to Samsung already testing One UI 5.1.1 on its upcoming foldables, making it likely these two models will be the ones to introduce the next revision of the company's Android interface.

Samsung enthusiasts rely on the CheckFirm app to stay on top of its myriad firmware releases. That includes not just publicly available releases, but also test builds that have been spotted on the company's servers. And as SamMobile noticed, a few days ago firmware containing One UI 5.1.1 started appearing for the models numbers we're associating with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

Aside from the version number bump, little else is known about One UI 5.1.1 — although it will most likely feature the usual round of upgrades, updated apps, and improvements to Flex Mode for a better foldable experience. Last year, during the One UI 4 update cycle, Samsung started confirming its work on the 4.1.1 release in mid-summer, ahead of the Android 12L-based software spreading from foldables to the rest of its Galaxy lineup.

One UI is already one of the most popular Android skins on the market, and Samsung's focus on foldables continues to make it one of the best interfaces for larger-screen phones available.