The Samsung Galaxy S23 series made its debut at the Samsung Unpacked event in February 2023. The trio pack impressive hardware and an excellent suite of software features. Based on Android 13, One UI 5.1 powers the Galaxy S23 and is a minor bump over One UI 5 that rolled out to all Samsung flagships in 2022. The latest version of the company's skin packs some important usability changes and improvements. Below is a look at all the new features and enhancements in One UI 5.1.

Improved Setup Wizard

The new Setup Wizard in One UI 5.1 uses on Fast Pair to automatically import your Wi-Fi network along with your several accounts to your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or its smaller siblings. Simply scan a QR code to start the transfer process. This also means you won't have to connect the two devices using a USB cable.

A Smarter Samsung Gallery app

The feature-rich Samsung Gallery app gets even better with One UI 5.1 with new features and usability enhancements. Viewing the EXIF data of a photo or video is easier than before, as a simple swipe-up on the media reveals all the details. Previously, you had to tap the file name that appeared after swiping up to view the EXIF data.

Another improvement in the Gallery app is the ability to search for multiple objects or people at once. Plus, the Gallery app now recognizes faces in photos and automatically prompts you to add them to a shared album.

Taking a cue from iOS 16, Samsung also added object recognition and separation capabilities to its Gallery app. Long press on an object or person in a photo. If that object or person is recognized, you can copy, share, or save it as a separate image.

Multi control gives Apple's Universal Control some major competition

Multi control is Samsung's take on Apple's Universal Control feature for Macs and iPads. If you own a Galaxy Book, you can use its keyboard and mouse to control your Galaxy smartphone and seamlessly drag and drop files between the two devices. The feature does not require the two devices to be connected to each other. They only need to be on the same Wi-Fi network, have Bluetooth and Multi control enabled, and be logged in to the same Samsung account.

New Battery widget

One UI 5.1 introduces new 4x1 and 4x2 homescreen battery widgets that can display the remaining juice of the phone, S Pen, and other accessories connected like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

The Weather widget has also been improved with new animations.

Expert RAW integration

Samsung's excellent Expert RAW app has been available as a separate download from the Galaxy Store. That's changing with One UI 5.1, as the app has been integrated with the built-in camera app. You'll find a dedicated Expert RAW mode under the More tab in the Galaxy S23's camera app. This integration is still a shortcut, as when you first tap Expert RAW inside the camera app, it downloads the app in the background.

Another weird limitation is that you cannot move the Expert RAW app to the mode switcher tab at the bottom for quick access.

Even more Modes and Routines (FKA Bixby Modes) improvements in One UI 5.1

Samsung renamed Bixby Routines to Modes and Routines in One UI 5. With the new version of its Android skin, the company is further improving the feature by adding new actions and triggers. You can assign different wallpapers for different modes, so your Work mode can have a different wallpaper than your Sleep mode.1

Support for new actions includes controlling Quick Share, changing the ringtone, and adjusting the touch sensitivity. Actions can also be triggered when you turn on airplane mode, toggle a mobile hotspot, and more.

Change the screenshots folder

By default, Samsung saves screenshots inside the DCIM/Screenshots folder in One UI 5. This led to all screenshots being backed up to Google Photos since it automatically backs up the content inside the DCIM directory. In One UI 5.1, you can change this location to any folder. This allows you to prevent Google Photos from backing up your screenshots to its servers.

DeX improvements

One UI 5.1 brings some minor improvements to DeX that improve the multitasking experience. While running apps in split screen mode, you can resize both app windows using the split bar in the middle of the display. Another minor change is the ability to drag an app window to a corner of the screen, which resizes to occupy only a quarter of the display.

One UI 5.1 is coming soon to your Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung is using the Galaxy S23 series as the launch vehicle for One UI 5.1. However, the company's latest skin will also be available for its other recent flagship devices, including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Flip 4. Until then, check out the best way to set up One UI 5 on your Samsung smartphone.