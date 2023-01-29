Many of the best Android phone makers have unique takes on how their users should interface with the operating system. Designers will mess around with Google's original elements, but attempt to remain true to the ethos of "be together, not the same." Samsung has worked hard to distinguish its flavor of Android with One UI and it's close to finishing up its version 5.1 update. We now have a comprehensive look at what the company has in store for the upcoming release ahead of the Galaxy S23 debut this week.

A rather exhaustive (but perhaps not completely exhaustive) One UI 5.1 changelog has been leaked thanks to WinFuture (via SamMobile). The feature list — which is published in German, but we'll also have a machine-translated version below this story — reveals some of the major software improvements that Samsung's next flagship phone series will get first followed by more of Samsung's best phones across different price ranges in due course.

Among the changes coming in One UI 5.1 is a new battery widget that lets you see the battery levels of all your connected devices (like your Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Buds) in one spot on your home screen. Samsung Note will apparently enable the multiple owners of a shared note to simultaneously edit it. Also, users will be able to redirect audio between Wi-Fi or Cast-enabled speakers through the Media Output tab inside the Quick Panel of the notification shade — no more hopping between apps to change the speakers.

If you love using AR filters with your friends, you'll be able to use the AR Emoji Camera to snap pics with up to three people in frame — all while your faces turn into emoji characters. The Gallery app is also due to get a nice upgrade with shared family albums that will make it easier to share photos with siblings, cousins, parents, and others by using artificial intelligence to recognize your family members' faces — something Google Photos already does. Samsung offers 5GB of complimentary storage for media featuring each of up to six people.

One feature exclusive to the Galaxy S23 is the ability within the Setup Wizard to scan a QR code and automatically transfer from an old device a number of credentials for items including Google and Samsung accounts as well as saved Wi-Fi networks. The feature requires Bluetooth Low Energy to work and is only indicated to work with the S23 and future models.

Of course, there's always a lot of talk about the Galaxy S23 series' camera improvements, faster processor speeds, and brighter display for the base model, but we should also pay attention to the software that runs on these devices. After all, when Unpacked comes around, Samsung will want to be able to point to significant software improvements in addition to the shiny new hardware.