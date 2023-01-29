Samsung Galaxy S23 series tipped to get several One UI 5.1 upgrades first
Family sharing albums in the Gallery app, a new battery widget, and more
Many of the best Android phone makers have unique takes on how their users should interface with the operating system. Designers will mess around with Google's original elements, but attempt to remain true to the ethos of "be together, not the same." Samsung has worked hard to distinguish its flavor of Android with One UI and it's close to finishing up its version 5.1 update. We now have a comprehensive look at what the company has in store for the upcoming release ahead of the Galaxy S23 debut this week.
A rather exhaustive (but perhaps not completely exhaustive) One UI 5.1 changelog has been leaked thanks to WinFuture (via SamMobile). The feature list — which is published in German, but we'll also have a machine-translated version below this story — reveals some of the major software improvements that Samsung's next flagship phone series will get first followed by more of Samsung's best phones across different price ranges in due course.
Among the changes coming in One UI 5.1 is a new battery widget that lets you see the battery levels of all your connected devices (like your Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Buds) in one spot on your home screen. Samsung Note will apparently enable the multiple owners of a shared note to simultaneously edit it. Also, users will be able to redirect audio between Wi-Fi or Cast-enabled speakers through the Media Output tab inside the Quick Panel of the notification shade — no more hopping between apps to change the speakers.
If you love using AR filters with your friends, you'll be able to use the AR Emoji Camera to snap pics with up to three people in frame — all while your faces turn into emoji characters. The Gallery app is also due to get a nice upgrade with shared family albums that will make it easier to share photos with siblings, cousins, parents, and others by using artificial intelligence to recognize your family members' faces — something Google Photos already does. Samsung offers 5GB of complimentary storage for media featuring each of up to six people.
One feature exclusive to the Galaxy S23 is the ability within the Setup Wizard to scan a QR code and automatically transfer from an old device a number of credentials for items including Google and Samsung accounts as well as saved Wi-Fi networks. The feature requires Bluetooth Low Energy to work and is only indicated to work with the S23 and future models.
Of course, there's always a lot of talk about the Galaxy S23 series' camera improvements, faster processor speeds, and brighter display for the base model, but we should also pay attention to the software that runs on these devices. After all, when Unpacked comes around, Samsung will want to be able to point to significant software improvements in addition to the shiny new hardware.
The following changes are planned for Samsung One UI 5.1:
Camera
- Changing the hue for a selfie just got easier: Easily change the hue of your selfies using the "Effects" button on the side of the screen.
- Quick access to Expert RAW: Expert RAW app allows you to capture high-quality images without processing or compression, perfect for those who want to edit their photos later. Accessing Expert RAW is now easier from the Advanced menu.
Gallery
- Shared Family Album: With Shared Family Album, sharing photos with your family is easier than ever. Gallery recommends photos that you can add to your shared family album by recognizing the faces of your family members. Plus, you get 5GB of storage per family member (up to 6 people).
- Improved handling: Processing automatically removes shadows and reflections to make your photos look great. You can also recreate GIFs for better resolution and clarity.
- Convenient display of information: When you swipe up when viewing an image or video in your gallery, you can see at a glance when and where the image was taken, on which device, where it's stored, and more.
- Search has become more powerful: You can now search for more than one person or item at a time. You can even search for people without tagging their names by simply clicking on their faces.
- Choose a location to save screenshots: Now you can save screenshots and screen captures to a folder of your choice by setting it up in the advanced features.
AR Zone and AR Emoji
- Use 3 emojis in AR emoji camera: Take funny photos and videos with friends (up to 3 people) in mask mode. You can replace your friends' faces with other characters by clicking on the emoji.
- Layout and editing improvements in AR Doodles: The brushes are now available on AR Doodle's main screen for faster access. You can also resize and move drawings after they are created, and the new Eraser tool lets you delete only a portion of your drawings without deleting them completely.
- New battery widget: The new battery widget allows you to check the battery level of your Galaxy devices. Right from the home screen, you can see how much battery your smartphone, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch and other supported devices have left.
- Intuitive weather widget: The new illustration style and a summary of current weather conditions make it easy to know the weather information, whether it's sunny, cloudy, raining or snowing.
Modes and scenarios
- Different wallpapers depending on the mode: Set different wallpapers on the lock screen and home screen depending on your current activity. Choose a background for work, one for sports, and more when setting different modes.
- Additional conditions and actions for scenarios: Run scripts automatically when you turn on airplane mode or mobile hotspot. Scripts can now open some apps, adjust left/right audio balance, and more. With new actions, you can now control Quick Share and touch sensitivity, as well as change the ringtone and font style.
Connectivity
- Collaborate in Samsung Notes: Create a shared note that multiple people can edit at once. Write a report with colleagues, take notes for a study group, or draw a picture with a friend. The possibilities are endless.
- Inviting to shared apps made easy: Now you can easily invite people to shared albums, notes, and calendars using a link that can be shared through apps like messenger, email, and social networks.
- Advanced multiple control between Galaxy Book and smartphone: Now you can use your Galaxy Book's mouse, keyboard, or trackpad not only with your Galaxy tablet, but also with your Galaxy smartphone. You can easily copy and paste text and drag and drop images from one device to another as if they were the same device. (1)
- Media output for Wi-Fi speakers: If you still want to listen to music on Wi-Fi speakers via Spotify Connect and Chromecast™ built-in, just open Media Output from the Quick Access Toolbar, not the Music apps. (2)
- Continue browsing on your PC: If you browse the web with Samsung Internet on your smartphone and then continue browsing on your PC, you can find the websites you have opened on your smartphone and continue browsing them using the PC browser. (3)
Samsung DeX:
- Improved multitasking in DeX: In split screen mode, you can now drag the splitter in the center of the screen to resize both windows. You can also align a window to one of the corners so that it occupies a quarter of the screen.
Settings
- Recruitment suggestions: Suggestions now appear at the top of the settings screen, letting you know about useful features to try or settings that need your attention so you can turn them on or try them right away.
Samsung Internet
- Improved search: You can now search for folder names in bookmarks or group names in tabs. Improved search logic allows you to find what you're looking for, even if something is misspelled.
Setup Wizard
- Faster and easier initial setup of your new Galaxy: When you switch from a Galaxy or other Android device to a new Galaxy, just scan the QR code on your old device to automatically transfer your Wi-Fi networks, Samsung account, and Google account to the new device without typing anything. (4)
Weather
- Detailed weather information at a glance: Useful weather information is now displayed on the main screen of the Weather app. You can check severe weather alerts, daily weather reports, hourly precipitation, and color temperature graphs.
Calls
- Bixby text calls: Use Bixby text calls to automatically answer calls and figure out the purpose of the call. You can see what the caller is saying in a text chat, and you can tap or type answers that are read out loud to the caller. Bixby text calls are only available in English and Korean.
- The multicontroller is only available on select Galaxy phones, Galaxy Tabs, and Galaxy Book devices. It works on tablets with One UI 4.1 or later, phones with One UI 5.1 or later, and Galaxy Book series released in 2021 or later with Samsung v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Feature availability may vary by device model.
- The Wi-Fi speaker must be configured in advance to connect the Wi-Fi speaker. Integrated Chromecast is a trademark of Google LLC.
- This feature requires a PC running Windows 20H1 or later, and the phone connection and Windows connection must be updated to the latest version.
- Only available for Galaxy S23 series and above with BLE technology.