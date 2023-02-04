Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
As you can see in our screenshots below, one of the battery widget variations on One UI 5.1 highlights information inside circles with each including a diagram of the device and the current battery level — it's much like how iOS 16 performs the same function, but Apple chooses to display the percentage figure below the circle for better visibility.
We also get a good look at the settings page for Samsung's widget with toggles for users to show or hide devices, adjust the background color, and to match your system's light and dark mode settings.
The folks at TechDroider posted a side-by-side illustration of the Samsung and Apple battery widgets, providing a better idea about the similarities and differences between the two widgets.
Here, we see Samsung's second format for the battery widget: a list with full-length meters for each gadget, similar to the Android 12-native battery widget.
In addition to the battery indicator widget, One UI 5.1 also introduces a ton of new features, such as the ability to collaborate with other Galaxy device users on Samsung Notes content during a Google Meet call. That feature will be limited to the Galaxy S23 Ultra at launch, but Samsung is anticipating on spreading it to other devices in future updates. The company is currently taking preorders for the new flagships until they are officially available starting February 16.
Last year's flagships, such as the Galaxy S22 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, should get the One UI 5.1 update in the coming weeks, but there's no fixed timeline to mark on our calendars just yet. Additionally, the manufacturer will likely roll out the update to some of its more popular mid-range and budget handsets.
